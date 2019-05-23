Killer on run after allegedly removing monitoring device

A woman on parole after serving a term in prison for manslaughter is on the loose in the NT after allegedly removing her electronic monitoring device

A woman on parole after serving a term in prison for manslaughter is on the loose in the NT after allegedly removing her electronic monitoring device

A WOMAN on parole after serving a term in prison for manslaughter is on the loose in the NT after allegedly removing her Electronic Monitoring Device last week

Justine Raymond, 25, served time for manslaughter and is on the loose after allegedly removing her electronic monitoring device. Picture NTPFES

Justine Raymond, 25 was convicted of manslaughter after stabbing her husband four times in August, 2013 outside of Shenannigans pub on Mitchell St when she was 20, leading to a nine-year jail term with a non-parole period of four years and nine months.

Raymond had recently been granted conditional parole, which was revoked after her electronic monitoring device was allegedly removed on Thursday.

At the time of the stabbing incident, Judge Peter Barr said Raymond held a lot of anger in her relationship with the victim which was reciprocated.

A domestic violence order had also been put in place following an argument between Raymond and a relative, while Raymond and the victim had a history of domestic violence, infidelity and jealousy, the court heard.

The court heard Raymond blew .286 after the incident, thinking she had only stabbed the victim once suggesting she "had no memory of the event" or "didn't acknowledge the purposive and intentional act".

Police urge anyone with information relating to her whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or police on 131444.