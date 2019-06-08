Killer Queen Experience ready to enthral CQ fans

Welcome to this week's edition of the Fox Files where you'll find this week's hottest gossip from around the region.

THEY'VE performed in St Petersburg, Russia, sung in front of 25,000 people since January and were the longest-running tribute show in Australia today.

They are the Killer Queen Experience - Wayne Vitale (bass), Kevin Shilling (drums), Andrew Edwards (guitar) and, of course, John Blunt as frontman Freddie Mercury - who'll pay tribute to the music of legendary rock band Queen.

After the release of the highly successful motion picture Bohemian Rhapsody, this ultimate Queen tribute will cover the band's greatest hits and other tracks from their back catalogue.

The Killer Queen Experience will play Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel on Thursday, July 4.

Visit tickets.oztix.com.au for ticketing information.

Boganpolis

AN ONLINE poll went viral this week on which "boganpolis” was worse.

Bull at yeppen round-a-bout ( Welcome to rockhampton ) Photo Maddisan Hooper / Morning Bulletin Maddisan Hooper

Mackay and Rockhampton went to head-to-head and unfortunately, out of 6.6k votes, Rockhampton was named the new "bogan capital”.

Plane spotter

THE planes at Rockhampton Airport looked rather small this week.

A Qantas Boeing 747 VH-OEG landed at the airport, catching the eye of many CQ plane-spotters.

This aircraft parked overnight in Rockhampton after coming from Darwin and took off for Adelaide. Cr Neil Fisher

It parked overnight in Rockhampton after coming from Darwin and took off for Adelaide.

Tom Gleeson

THIS week, it was confirmed Aussie comedian Tom Gleeson would perform at Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel on Thursday, July 25.

BELLY LAUGHS: Aussie funny man, Tom Gleeson will be the next comedian to visit the Great Western Hotel in Rocky on July 25. Contributed

Rumour has it he could announce this year's Gold Logie winner.

Tickets are on sale now at www.greatwestern hotel.com.au.

Training has begun

UNITS of the Australian Army's 1st Brigade from Darwin and Adelaide have begun to arrive at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area for Exercise Predator's Run 2019.

The exercise will run today through to July 3 as part of the brigade's routine training, which involves 110 soldiers.

It will include a series of live fire activities between June 30 and July 2, which will use the first Armoured Regiment's M1A1 Abrams tank and Australian light armoured vehicles.