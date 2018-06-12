Kim Jong-un: 'The world will see a major change'

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have warmly departed and gone their separate ways. Picture: AP

TO WRAP up the historic summit, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have made promises to each other while signing secret documents.

While the details are yet to be specified, they said it "worked out better than anyone could have predicted", adding that "the world will see a major change" from it.

"We are signing a very important document, a pretty comprehensive document, and we have had a really great term together, a great relationship," Mr Trump said before signing it.

He added that a lot of "goodwill" and "preparation" went into the letter, and noted that himself and Mr Kim have a "special bond".

"We're going to take care of a very big and very dangerous problem for the world," the US President said.

"It actually worked out far better for both of us than anyone would have predicted. This is going to lead to more and more and more... and it's an honour to be with you."

"We are going to leave the past behind. The world will see major change," added Mr Kim.

More details are expected to be announced when Mr Trump addresses the media later this evening.

Kim and Trump say goodbye

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have said their warm farewells and gone their separate ways.

Mr Trump said he "learnt a lot" from the North Korean leader. When asked to elaborate, he said: "I learnt he's a very talented man. I also learnt that he loves his country very much."

The President said he would "absolutely" invite Mr Kim to the White House in Washington, echoing a similar comment he made last week.

Mr Kim will return to North Korea, while Mr Trump will fly out of Singapore later tonight.