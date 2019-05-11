Kim, Kanye welcome fourth baby

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have welcomed their fourth child via surrogate. Picture: Getty

North, Saint and Chicago West have a new little brother.

Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, have welcomed their fourth child together, a baby boy born via surrogate, she announced on Twitter on Friday.

"He's here and he's perfect!" she wrote, according to The New York Post.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pictured with their children Saint, Chicago and North. Picture: Twitter/@KimKardashian

Kourtney Kardashian had revealed on Ellen that the couple's surrogate had gone into labour.

Rumours about another baby on the way swirled in early January, though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't confirm the news until the middle of the month while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"Are you working on another child?" Cohen asked.

"We are," she responded.

"It's a boy, I think it's been out there," she added. "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk.

Kim Kardashian comes from a large family that includes brother Rob, and sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall, seen here with Lamar Odom, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner and Scott Disick. Picture: Supplied

A woman named La'Reina Haynes carried Chicago for Kim and Kanye, but the couple used a different surrogate this time around because Haynes was pregnant with a child of her own, as The New York Post previously reported. Kardashian gave birth to her two older children.

Kardashian previously revealed that her sisters Khloe and Kourtney and her good friend Chrissy Teigen had offered to be her surrogate in the past following her health concerns.

Although one-year-old Chicago was too young to understand that a new baby was coming, the E! reality star said in January that five-year-old North and three-year-old Saint were looking forward to the addition.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children Chicago, Saint and North. Picture: Instagram

"They are excited," Kardashian said. "I mean, I don't know if they don't feel it as much because they don't see my big belly and probably hear me complaining every two seconds. But, we do talk about it a lot, so I think they are really excited. I think my son, I don't know how he is going to react because he doesn't get it yet, but my daughter is really excited."

This article first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.