Kim Kardashian’s outfit takes focus off rumoured nose job

Kim Kardashian West stepped out in her most “shocking” dress yet — a vintage Thierry Mugler gown from his 1998 collection. Picture: BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian left little to the imagination as she stepped out in Los Angeles last night.

The reality star, 38, wore the barely-there outfit that has left fans in shock.

Taking to Twitter, the mum-of-three shared the first snap of her daring dress - a black Thierry Mugler gown with a strappy chest design that would leave most people fearing a wardrobe malfunction.

Attending the Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Avalon alongside hair stylist Chris Appleton, Kim's dress - which is a vintage number from the designer's 1998 show - had mixed reviews.

Many were for the eye-popping look that definitely showed off her cleavage.

While others thought the dress was an accident waiting to happen.

She attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards with hair stylist Chris Appleton. Picture: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Kim hit Craig’s restaurant after the awards. Picture: BackGrid

The dress looked a little uncomfortable. Picture: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Carmen Electra’s never looked so over dressed. Picture: BackGrid

Kim's latest outing comes after she recently insisted she hasn't had a nose job - instead blaming childbirth for changing her looks.

She has for years been accused of having rhinoplasty but is adamant she hasn't been under the knife, saying her "real features" started to emerge after giving birth to North and Saint.

She said: "I never had my nose done.

"Everyone thought I did, and I said, 'Wait until I have kids because your real features come out'.

"Pictures, I swear, I look at them and would be like, 'Wow, the bump looks so much bigger in some pictures than in others'."

Kim is no stranger to wearing bold dresses, with the star regularly flashing the flesh during TV appearances and on red carpets.

In January she wore a sheer top on US talk show Watch What Happens Live, alongside sisters Khloe and Kourtney.

Just last week she wore another gravity-defying gown to a black-tie event for AIDS and HIV research.

