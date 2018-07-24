Kim ‘rushes’ Kanye to emergency room

Kanye West isn't taking any chances with his health.

Kim Kardashian took her husband to the emergency room on Sunday for treatment for the flu so that West could be prescribed antibiotics, the New York Post reported.

The trip to the Los Angeles-area hospital was a quick one, with the couple checking out as quickly as they checked in.

The "Ultralight Beam" rapper, 41, is back home and resting.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West with their children Saint, Chicago & North. Picture: Twitter / @KimKardashian.

West has been tweeting about issues with sinus headaches recently.

"Whenever you're feeling down bored irritated or disgruntled just say … thank god I don't have a sinus headache … they feel like the episode of black mirror when the bee went into the guys ear …" he wrote on July 14.

He later added, "I had a sinus headache on a flight once and I got a f - g cat scan after because it was so bad.

This article was originally published inthe New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.