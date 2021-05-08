Menu
We hope she was working out alone because this had to be distracting for anyone trying to concentrate on their gym session.
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian’s eye-popping gym outfit

by Elana Fishman
8th May 2021 12:50 PM

What do you wear to work out? Your old college sweats, perhaps, or leggings and a baggy T-shirt?

Well, Kim Kardashian does things differently.

On Friday, the 40-year-old mega-mogul shared an Instagram photo of herself exercising in a plunging back thong swimsuit with high-cut sides and extreme cutouts in the front and back.

The monokini is similar in style to a stretch velvet bodysuit ($78) from Skims, suggesting that it might be an unreleased design from her billion-dollar shapewear brand.

The superstar captioned the snap with a single puzzle piece emoji - perhaps as a nod to her unconventional workout outfit's missing pieces - and finished off her fitness look with a full face of makeup and pin-straight platinum blond hair that cascaded down to her butt.

"OK now you are just playing with my emotions," sister Khloe Kardashian commented on the post, while pal Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban asked, "Is this a private gym? LOL."

Kim Kardashian wore a plunging back thong swimsuit with high-cut sides and extreme cutouts for a workout at the gym.
The newly single reality star is, of course, famous for her eye-popping sexy styles, which have recently included "threadbare" tank tops, a butt-baring leather jumpsuit and a barely-there knit dress - "not for you to understand," she noted of the latter.

And last month, she slipped into an itty-bitty string bikini to study for the bar exam - because who needs function when you've got fashion?

- New York Post

Originally published as Kim Kardashian's eye-popping gym outfit

