Kim responds to Kanye ‘divorce’ drama

Kim Kardashian West has taken to Instagram to respond to the latest drama surrounding her relationship with husband and presidential candidate Kanye West.

On Wednesday, the rapper again unleashed on his family in a series of nonsensical tweets, a mere 24 hours after causing concern among fans for his mental health with a similar outburst.

Among a slew of claims, he seemingly revealed he has tried to file for divorce from Kim Kardashian West, while reiterating that she and matriarch Kris Jenner have attempted to have him hospitalised.

Overnight, Kim defended Kanye and made mention of his mental health, noting bipolar disorder.

"Any one who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote.

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

But Kardashian West noted she felt compelled to speak "today" because "of the stigma and misconceptions of mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard the family try."

In Kanye's earlier tweets, he mentioned rappers Meek Mill and Drake, who have been at the centre of unsubstantiated Kim Kardashian cheating rumours over the years, and made wild claims about Michael Jackson's death, as well as branding his mother-in-law a "white supremacist".

The tweets have since been removed from his page.

Yesterday, Kanye tweeted, then deleted, a number of claims that his family "tried to lock him up" following a rambling presidential campaign rally in South Carolina in which he cried while saying that he and Kim had once contemplated aborting their 7-year-old daughter North West.

West, who announced earlier this month that he was running for president, deleted almost all of the tweets - leaving up the one promoting his upcoming album, DONDA, tweeting "Ima focus on the music now".

Among the many posts, the rapper and father-of-four, 43, claimed Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian-West "put out a statement without my approval", writing "white supremacy" and claiming in a further tweet that he has been "trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek (Mill) at the (Waldorf) for 'prison reform'".

He also included a screenshot of his recent texts to Kris Jenner which read: "This Ye. You wanna talk. Or go to war?" along with unanswered messages.

The image was posted with the caption: "white supremacy at its highest".

Reality star Kim has been campaigning for prison reform since 2018, having met with US President Donald Trump in April this year to discuss "changes to the justice system".

Rapper Meek Mill, who Kanye was seemingly referring to in his tweets today, has praised Kardashian West for her work in the past.

He went on to refer to his mother-in-law as "Kris Jong-Un", and in another, lashed out at Jenner again writing: "I will live for my children Kris I'm in Cody if your not planning another one of your children's playboy shoots (sic)".

He also made several bizarre references to Michael Jackson's 2009 death, suggesting he was murdered.

"MJ told you about Tommy before they killed him. Kim saved my daughters life in the name of Jesus. It's Gods choice only. I will live for my children Kris I'm in Cody if you're not planning another one of your children's playboy shoots (sic)."

The star appears to be referring to the singer's highly-publicised fallout with former Sony CEO Tommy Mottola, who Michael spoke out against before his 2009 death - calling him "devilish" and "racist".

In another message written in capital letters, he asserted his daughter North would "never be exploited by the system of white supremacy."

Less than 20 minutes after they were posted, he removed them all.

The illiterate updates were similar to his outburst yesterday, in which he addressed his wife and mother-in-law directly, writing: "Kris and Kim, call me now" before posting a screenshot of a text message to Jenner, in which he accused her of "avoiding" his calls.

In separate tweets, Kanye also compared his life to the movie Get Out - a movie about an African-American man who is brought to his white girlfriend's family home and uncovers a series of disturbing details about them - and called out Jenner for her handling of his wife's sex tape and Playboy shoot.

In a tweet unrelated to his wife and family, he wrote "NBC locked up Bill Cosby", seemingly in support of the convicted sex offender.

Earlier this week, Kanye West broke down in tears and became unintelligible during the first event of his presidential campaign, before embarking on a bizarre rant.

The rapper grew emotional during a monologue on the issue of abortion, revealing that he and his wife Kim Kardashian considered not having their first child, North West.

"In the Bible it says thou shalt not kill," Kanye said.

"I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying. And I'm just thinking - and at that time I was a rapper, I was out there, I had different girlfriends and everything. And I was like, I want to word this in a way that - hey I don't give a f***.

"She said she was pregnant, and for one month, and two months, and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand. When you take the pills, and if you take it, the baby's gone."

At that point West started to cry, and it became difficult to discern much of what he was saying.

"I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!" he shouted.

West's emotional speech comes after he addressed his political platform and revealed his thoughts on US abortion clinic Planned Parenthood in a tell-all interview with Forbes.

"Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil's work," he told the magazine.

A "completely devastated" Kim Kardashian has this week told friends she's "living through the worst nightmare of my life" amid Kanye West's very public meltdown.

The bombshell detail about their daughter, now 7, reportedly left Kardashian "furious" and feeling "betrayed".

"She's furious about how this will affect their kids, and feels incredibly sad for North," a source told The Sun.

Kanye has in the past opened up about his struggles with bipolar disorder, but his recent erratic behaviour has again called into question his health and treatment.

