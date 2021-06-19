Kim reveals real reason for Kanye split

In a bombshell TV tell-all, Kim Kardashian has addressed her divorce from Kanye West days after Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended.

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the reason she is divorcing Kanye West, saying "difference of opinions" led to their break-up.

In a bombshell TV tell-all that aired days after the finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim described her now-former relationship with the Famous rapper as "real".

"My marriage with Kanye and my kids is so real and lots of love, and that to me was, like, my first real marriage," Kardashian said.

"I respect him so much," she said. "That was my friend, first and foremost, for a long time.

"So I can't see that going away. I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan.

"He's the father of my kids. He will always be family."

Kardashian said there was not "one specific thing" that led to their divorce after six years of marriage, rather it was a general "difference of opinions".

"In no way I would want someone not to think I didn't give it my all or try," Kim told KUWTK reunion host, Andy Cohen.

Kim, along with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and "monager" Kris Jenner sat down for the interview a week after the series finale of their long-running E! reality series, which ended after 20 seasons.

In it, Kardashian addressed her previous 72-day marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries, saying she did not want to go through with the ceremony.

Kris Jenner recalled the moment she knew her daughter was having doubts. "I said, 'Listen, if you really don't want to do this, I don't think you should do it,'" Kris said.

Kim chimed in: "What you said to me is, 'Go. I will put you in a car. No one will find you. Just leave and I'll take care of it".

"I was like, 'S***, I think I made the wrong decision,'" Kim said. "And then I went back to New York and I was miserable. If you have cold feet for anyone out there listening, it's not it."

Kim said she tried to apologise to Humphries but he refused to speak to her. "I broke up with him in the worst way," Kim said, recalling an incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel where he ignored her. "I tried calling him for months," she added.

"I wish I was only married once."

'F**K IT, I'M 40'

In a candid moment, Kim said she has no plans to give up sexy selfies after she becomes a lawyer.

Cohen asked the reality TV and branding mogul whether she plans to "pull back on presenting [herself] so suggestively or sexily" in the next phase of her professional life.

"I thought about this. And then I thought, 'You can do it all. You can do whatever you want,'" Kim said.

"Like I remember going to the White House one time and I was like, 'Ooh, I just posted a bikini pic, you know, I hope they're not looking at my Instagram while I'm in here!' And then I thought, 'You know what, you've gotta be you.'"

The Skims founder added that she finds it "freeing" to be able to "feel like, 'F**k it, I'm 40! I'm in the best shape of my life and I want to post a bikini [picture] if I want to.'"

‘F**k it, I’m 40! I’m in the best shape of my life.’ Picture: E!

But Kardashian confessed that she would tone down her look if any of her four children - North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, or Psalm, 2 - felt uncomfortable.

"I also don't want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they're in high school and I'm the embarrassing mom that's posing in selfies and in bikinis," she said.

"There will be limits."

PARIS 'CALLED MY BUTT FAT'

Cohen questioned Kim about her complicated on-off friendship with Paris Hilton, with Kim explaining she was "blindsided" when Hilton stopped talking to her.

"She did that interview about something negative to me, called my butt fat or something gross," Kim said.

"We spoke afterwards and had a real, like, mature conversation about that.

"And then I think we drifted for a while … but we're super back, cool."

Kim acknowledged she wouldn't have a career without hotel heiress Hilton - at the time, The Simple Life star was one of the hottest names in on the Hollywood party scene, and Kim was famously her plus-one and worked as her "wardrobe organiser".

‘We’re super back, cool.’ Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian. Picture: Splash

"I will never ever think that I'm too good to not know where I came from or understand she was a big part of my career and my life," Kim said.

"Just being her best friend so long … she opened up my mind to a whole other world and I'll always be so grateful for those experiences.

"We have a really good relationship now."

‘She opened up my mind.’ Kim and Paris pictured in Sydney in 2006. Picture: AAP

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, pictured in Bondi, were BFFs before they famously fell out. Kardashian revealed the pair are close again. Picture: News Corp Australia

'SHE HAD A RULE'

Supermodel Kendall Jenner decided early on in her reality TV career that she didn't want her personal life to be featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

An executive producer for the just-ended E! series revealed the 25-year-old didn't want her boyfriends to appear on the show, Page Six reported.

"Kendall's always had this rule - she just felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show, because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are," KUWTK producer Farnaz Farjam told Bravo's The Daily Dish podcast.

"So, that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule."

The second part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion airs on Foxtel's E! on June 21.

Originally published as Kim reveals real reason for Kanye split