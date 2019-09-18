Menu
Kimberley College: Former principal released from watch-house

by Cloe Read
18th Sep 2019 2:49 PM
PAUL Thomson and his daughter Amy Ferguson have been released from the watch house in Brisbane today.

When asked whether he had anything to say, the former principal of Kimberley College at Carbrook, south of Brisbane, said "no" and refused to comment on the fraud charges laid against him.

Paul Thomson, 75, was yesterday charged with six offences, including fraud, extortion and making a false declaration, while the other members of his family - who were also employed at the school - face similar charges.

Amy did not speak outside court today.

Both were asked to surrender their passports yesterday on strict bail conditions.

Paul Thomson. Picture: John Gass/AAP
Paul Thomson. Picture: John Gass/AAP

 

Amy Ferguson. Picture: John Gass/AAP
Amy Ferguson. Picture: John Gass/AAP

Thomson must report to police four days per week, while Amy must report three days per week and both must not have any contact with Kimberley College staff, parents or students and must not enter it's premises.

Kevin, Amy's husband, has been remanded in custody and was yesterday deemed a flight risk due to employment in London.

The family has previously denied any wrongdoing.

