Kimmince prepares for Big Bash showdown

ALL OR NOTHING: Delissa Kimmince (left, pictured celebrating with Kirby Short) is prepared for today's huge WBBL final against the Sydney Sixers. DARREN ENGLAND

Warwick's Delissa Kimmince is focused on her role ahead of today's Women's Big Bash League final.

She and the Brisbane Heat are underdogs heading into their clash with the Sydney Sixers at Drummoyne Oval, the side that has claimed the last two WBBL titles.

The medium-pacer has been a shining light with the ball in recent outings, taking 14 wickets in her last seven games

The Heat and Sixers have the ledger squared at a game apiece heading into today's final outing, and it is a match-up that has favoured Kimmince this season.

In seven overs she has produced three wickets for just 37 runs, again showcasing her superb economy that has been a hallmark of her season with the ball.

Kimmince told the Warwick Daily News she is happy to take any role with the ball to help her side get over the hurdle of the league's premier team.

"At times, bowling a dot ball is as good as a wicket. I sometimes come on when we need a wicket or when we want to stop the run-rate blowing out," Kimmince said.

"It is good to see our hard work has paid off. We must be as relaxed as we can and enjoy the moment in the grand final.

"We bowled them out for 88 for one win at Hurstville and lost the other game against the Sixers so it is one-all this season.

"The atmosphere was great in the semi (against the Sydney Thunder) at Drummoyne and will be the same again this Saturday with a Sydney team in the grand final."

Today's final will again be a standalone fixture from the men, and Kimmince said she expected another big crowd on hand after last week's dramatic semi-final defeat of the Thunder.

"I was only 15 metres from Haidee (Birkett) and I said to myself that is six before she plucked the ball out of somewhere. We are still trying to get over the moment when that catch won us the game.

"We wanted a standalone final away from the men. It doesn't matter if the men or women are playing, the fans want to see the skill level of the cricketers.

"A large number of young girls are looking up to the players as role models and will be aiming to make a Big Bash team."

The Brisbane Heat are currently $2.63 outsiders with Ladbrokes to lift their first WBBL title, while Kimmince is equal favourite to take the most wickets for the Heat alongside Sammy Jo Johnson ($3.75).

The WBBL final will be broadcast on Fox Cricket from 8.30am today, with the game commencing at 9.10am.