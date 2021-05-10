Kim’s bikini snap fuels bizarre toe theory

Kim Kardashian has been accused of photoshopping her latest Instagram post.

Kim Kardashian has been accused of photoshopping her latest Instagram post.

Kim Kardashian has been accused of a photoshopping her feet once again after eagle-eyed fans claimed she only had four toes in a recent bikini snap.

The reality TV star, 40, commanded attention on social media over the weekend as she showed off her curves in a black two-piece while posing on an idyllic beach.

Although many were bowled over by her sexy pose, other fans were more concerned with Kim's bare foot, which was perched on a tree stump, and began to question if she had "cropped a toe off."

Commenting on the star's post on Twitter, one fan penned: "Is it just me or is there only 4 toes?"

Kim Kardashian was accused of cropping out her fifth toe in a recent social media post.

"Kim why it look like u got 4 toes?" another commented.

A third wrote: "Only 4 toes?" while another simply shared, "Yasss photoshop queeeen."

Despite fans' initial concerns over her "missing" toe, many insisted that Kim's fifth toe wasn't in fact missing but covered by another, creating the illusion that she was a toe short.

A fan clarified: "Her 2nd to last toe is behind the small one."

While another dismissed the theory and penned: "You need glasses one toe is on top of the other."

Kim's toes have come under scrutiny before in 2019, when fans believed they spotted a bonus toe on her left foot.

RELATED: Lara Worthington lands massive bikini deal

Kim was accused of having four toes on her left foot.

She was then accused of having six toes once again in a snap from her controversial birthday trip in October.

Last September, Kim was forced to address speculation over her feet on Instagram after fans claimed they spotted an extra toe.

She took to Instagram to "prove" she didn't have a bonus toe, nor suffer from polydactyls, the term given to someone born with extra fingers or toes.

In a series of videos about her feet, Kim said: "Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild."

After counting her five toes, the Skims founder explained that what people believed was an extra toe is in fact the side part of her foot.

The conspiracy about Kim having six toes started in 2019 during a photo shoot with sister Kylie Jenner. (Pictured: Kim’s toes).

She continued: "But it's this, part of my foot, that when I wear a shoe just like this it like smashes down right here and in a picture.

"I don't know why, it looks like a sixth toe.

"I hope that answered my sixth toe question. Because I only have five toes on each foot."

Elsewhere, Kim has been linked to CNN host Van Jones, 52, following her split from husband Kanye West.

In a recent Instagram Story, Van shared a poetic text that possibly teased the "small habits" of his speculated romance.

RELATED: 'Weird' detail in Kim's bikini picture

Kim K is now rumoured to be dating Van Jones. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

The text stated: "How you spend your mornings. How you talk to yourself. What you read. What you watch.

"Who you share your energy with. Who has access to you? That will change your life."

Kim shares North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1, with her ex Kanye West, 43.

Kim and Kanye filed for divorce after being together for about seven years of marriage.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Kim's bikini snap fuels bizarre toe theory