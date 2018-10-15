Dead teenager slipped out of seatbelt

The crash site at the corner of Eggleton and Garden Sts, Blacktown. Pictures: Steve Tyson/TNV

A TEENAGER killed when the car she was a passenger in slammed into a power pole in Western Sydney early yesterday has been remembered as a "kind and beautiful soul" by her friends.

Kasey Xuereb, 17, had apparently fallen asleep in the back seat and slipped under her seatbelt before the accident.

Police said her friend's Mazda 6 mounted a kerb and collided with a pole at the corner of Eggleton and Garden streets in Blacktown at 5.30am.

"All four passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time … She was lounging down in the back seat and appears to have slipped through," Chief Inspector Trevor Peterson said.

Grieving friends paid tribute to Kasey on social media, describing her as a "kind and beautiful soul" and "gorgeous".

The car's driver, 18-year-old Cameron Cook was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A 15-year-old girl was taken to Westmead Hospital with a skull fracture, while a 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.