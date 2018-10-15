Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crash site at the corner of Eggleton and Garden Sts, Blacktown. Pictures: Steve Tyson/TNV
The crash site at the corner of Eggleton and Garden Sts, Blacktown. Pictures: Steve Tyson/TNV
News

Dead teenager slipped out of seatbelt

by Marnie Cohen
15th Oct 2018 5:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER killed when the car she was a passenger in slammed into a power pole in Western Sydney early yesterday has been remembered as a "kind and beautiful soul" by her friends.

Kasey Xuereb, 17, had apparently fallen asleep in the back seat and slipped under her seatbelt before the accident.

Police said her friend's Mazda 6 mounted a kerb and collided with a pole at the corner of Eggleton and Garden streets in Blacktown at 5.30am.

"All four passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time … She was lounging down in the back seat and appears to have slipped through," Chief Inspector Trevor Peterson said.

Grieving friends paid tribute to Kasey on social media, describing her as a "kind and beautiful soul" and "gorgeous".

Police said all four people in the car were wearing seatbelts but Ms Xuereb appears to have fallen asleep and slipped out of hers. Pictures: Steve Tyson/TNV
Police said all four people in the car were wearing seatbelts but Ms Xuereb appears to have fallen asleep and slipped out of hers. Pictures: Steve Tyson/TNV

The car's driver, 18-year-old Cameron Cook was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A 15-year-old girl was taken to Westmead Hospital with a skull fracture, while a 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.

 

 

People gathered at the crash site on Sunday.
People gathered at the crash site on Sunday.
dead teenager fatal crash nsw seatbelt sleeping

Top Stories

    'F-- you. You have money. This is how I make money'

    premium_icon 'F-- you. You have money. This is how I make money'

    Crime Meth addict threatened to stab JB HiFi staff member with knife over headphones

    • 15th Oct 2018 4:00 AM
    Drunk cyclist's barking bad night

    premium_icon Drunk cyclist's barking bad night

    Crime Not wearing a helmet and being drunk wasn't the worst of it

    Bittersweet wedding held at family property in outback QLD

    premium_icon Bittersweet wedding held at family property in outback QLD

    News The grandfather fought the ANZ bank for his farm back

    GALLERY: Yeppoon student sails across Pinefest finish line

    premium_icon GALLERY: Yeppoon student sails across Pinefest finish line

    Community PHOTOS: ALL fun from the Pinefest parade to finish big weekend

    Local Partners