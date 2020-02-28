Kind gesture for robbed war widow

THE COWARDLY theft of a war widow’s most-treasured item has concluded with a bittersweet ending.

The shocking crime occurred in 2018 when Robynne Clifton left her Parkhurst home unattended while she visited Brisbane.

Sadly, her visit was not for a positive reason as the local woman underwent treatment for breast cancer.

Upon her return to Central Queensland, the wheelchair bound woman was devastated to learn heartless thieves had stolen her late husband Ronald’s service medals.

Mr Clifton served in the Royal Australian Navy on HMAS Sydney up until 1971 and was deployed to Vietnam 9 times. He sadly passed away in 2013.

“I was absolutely devastated when I realised, getting over polio, cancer and recuperating from radiation, just to think some mongrel pinched his medals,” Mrs Clifton said.

“I think the medals are long gone, I go into the pawn shops and look around but they’re obviously not there.”

While she accepted the original medals would likely never be found, a group of CQ servicemen set out to reinstate Mrs Clifton’s faith in the community.

During the National Servicemen’s Remembrance Day at Parkhurst last year, NASHO members learned of Mrs Clifton’s troubles.

Mrs Clifton’s story struck a chord with the National Servicemen’s Association branch’s Rockhampton region members, who voted to replace Mr Clifton’s medals with replicas.

“When the gentleman phoned to tell me, I thought it was so nice. I haven’t got the words to thank them,” Mrs Clifton said.

The grandmother-of-three attended the NASHO meeting this past Wednesday where she was presented replica full-sized medals by Adrian Martion and Rockhampton NASHO president John Aitken.

“It was overwhelming. I cried; I couldn’t help it. They were all absolutely wonderful,” Mrs Clifton said.

John Aitken admitted he and his fellow servicemen were moved to action after hearing of the horrible incident.

“It was a heart thing; Mrs Clifton was very upset that someone stole the medals of her late husband, so we thought it would be the right thing to do,” he said.

“It was a great honour to present her the medals. We’ve got to look after our NASHOs and I’m so proud of the association for doing this.”

Mrs Clifton thanked Queensland Veteran Affairs and NASHO for the gesture, adding that if she could afford to buy them all a carton of beer each she would.

“I don’t have enough words, I just cannot thank them enough, I never ever thought anything like that could happen to me,” she said.

“They’re a bunch of wonderful men, absolutely beautiful.”