Kind heart led to a gentle soul's death

Nathan Wiseman was a kind-hearted young man inclined to trust others and see the best in them, his mother says.

NATHAN Wiseman knew even the smallest creatures had a heart.

Tragically, a man Wiseman went drinking with at Tewantin on Boxing Day 2015 was not so kind.

Nathan Wiseman's mother said her son couldn't bear to kill ants or grasshoppers.

But Robert John Nott was a convicted armed robber with a jealousy problem.

On Friday, jurors found Nott, 41, guilty of murder.

Nott fatally stabbed 21-year-old Mr Wiseman in the chest - and the heart - after a drinking session.

He was sentenced at Brisbane Supreme Court to life in prison.

Outside court, Nathan's mother, Pauline Thorn, said her son was a humanitarian.

"Quietly spoken and friendly, he would talk to anyone he met out and about - and that has led him to his death."

She said Nathan, interested in astronomy and medieval history, was planning trips to Scandinavia and Britain.

Ms Thorn said her son was popular at school, and his friends also included an 81-year-old golfing buddy, Don, who Nathan would phone every week.

In his late teens, Nathan's empathy showed at the RSPCA, when he asked to go home because his heart was broken.

His mum said Nathan was devastated he could not help all the many older dogs.

"As a child, he wouldn't join in killing grasshoppers and the like. He had a huge heart and knew they had a heart, too."

Life had been profoundly difficult for her since her son was found dead.

She would wake up in shock and pain "realising Nathan isn't here anymore".

Ms Thorn also shared a "message to the world from Nathan".

"We are all spirits in bodies so treat people and animals with love and respect. Even ants have eyes and a heart.

"Love and respect the planet before it's too late. Don't be racist because there are good and evil in every culture."

Nott told police he was the one attacked first, claiming he stabbed Mr Wiseman to defend himself.

But Nott admitted feeling jealous about his "lady friend", Leeanne Berghofer, and Mr Wiseman.

Ms Thorn said her son only "knew" Nott for a few hours, picked up a bad vibe and ran, but Nott chased him.

After the verdict, Ms Thorn thanked people including prosecutor Danny Boyle, Maroochydore and Noosa police, and people who tried helping Nathan after he was stabbed and left in the street.

She said the government should re-introduce capital punishment.

"A person who attacks a defenceless person with a weapon is a pure coward."

- NewsRegional