King tide floods city suburbs

Low lying suburbs in Brisbane's inner north have been inundated with floodwaters and residents in dozens of other areas are at risk.

A triple whammy of a bigger than usual king tide, the supermoon and Cyclone Oma have caused Breakfast Creek to spill over and water to rush back through the city's drain system.

Water levels at the mouth of the creek in Newstead were above the "minor flooding" level on Wednesday morning, with water washing over Northey Street in nearby Windsor.

Brisbane City Council warned those in low lying suburbs near creeks and rivers should brace themselves for localised flooding today and tomorrow.

Northey Street in Windsor during local flooding from Enoggera Creek, sparked by a king tide, the supermoon and the effects of Cyclone Oma. Picture: AAP

And with up to 80mm of rain forecast from Friday through to Saturday, authorities have issued alerts for residents in a number of flood-prone locations.

Today, some homes in the riverside suburb of Bulimba saw water levels creep over walls and into their backyards.

Paul Spottiswood, who lives high in Hamilton, told The Courier-Mail newspaper that he was shocked how high the tide had risen.

"Yes, that's very high," Mr Spottiswood said. "I haven't seen it like that in a long time."

Council's Creek Flooding Alerts system includes the suburbs of Albion, Archerfield, Bardon, Boondall, Brookfield, Coorparoo, Corinda, Deagon, Doolandella, East Brisbane, Forest Lake, Greenslopes, Hemmant, Herston, Kenmore, Moorooka, Northgate, Nundah. Oxley, Rocklea, Salisbury, Windsor, Woolloongabba, Wynnum, Wynnum West and Zillmere.

Another unusually high tide is expected on Thursday, authorities have warned.

Tropical Cyclone Oma is powering up and could make landfall this weekend, bringing "destructive and damaging" winds and heavy rain to Brisbane and the southeast coast of Queensland, forecasters have warned.

Meteorologist Jonathan How told news.com.au the "high-impact weather" was expected to lash Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast and could hit as far south as the NSW border.

He said residents of the affected areas could expected "very heavy rainfall, gale force winds and storm surges," and these conditions, along with abnormally high tides could cause flooding.