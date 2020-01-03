Kindy teachers desperately needed for rural towns

Theodore Early Childhood Centre is desperate to find a Kindergarten teacher for this year.

Theodore Early Childhood Centre is desperate to find a Kindergarten teacher for this year.

TWO neighbouring towns, Theodore and Taroom, are desperate to find a ­Kindergarten teacher for this year.

Both towns require a part-time teacher, however, despite these towns being just one hour apart, the Department of Education cannot create a full-time position to share the two jobs because they are in ­different education regions.

Theodore State School is unable to take on another teacher to share with the Early Childhood Centre and Kindergarten as its budget is not big enough to cope.

Theodore Early Childhood Centre is desperate to find a Kindergarten teacher for this year.

Knowing the current long-serving teacher was to retire at the end of 2019, vice-president of Theodore Early Childhood Centre Liz McIntyre said they had been working hard with Lady Gowrie and the ­Department of Education over the past two years to find a suitable replacement.

“The concern is it will be ­almost impossible to find a teacher willing to accept the job offered as it is, we have been trying for well over a year,” Mrs McIntyre said.

“There are currently 19 ­enrolled students for 2020 and the numbers for future years are looking incredibly strong.”

Member for Callide, Colin Boyce, voiced his concerns for Taroom and Theodore ­communities, saying early childhood education was vital to giving kids the best start in life.

Member for Callide, Colin Boyce.

“Something is wrong when we can not deliver ­kindergarten teachers or ­midwives to rural ­Queensland,” Mr Boyce said.

“Telling parents they can not have a fulltime kindy teacher because Taroom and Theodore aren’t in the same region is bureaucracy gone mad.

“These towns are one hour apart, in the same council ­division, both searching for a Kindergarten teacher for five days a fortnight.

“It makes sense to combine the two.

“We need to look at creating attractive jobs and encouraging teachers to rural posts.”

Mr Boyce said both communities were fantastic to live in and encouraged early childhood graduates to seriously consider a rural posting and to apply for the positions.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said early this year, and after applications closed, senior departmental officers would work with the two kindergarten parent committees, the two educational regions and the two central governing bodies for the kindergartens to ascertain the potential to appoint a full-time teacher who can travel between the two programs.

“Senior officers from the Central Queensland region have been working with the kindergarten parent committee in Theodore over several months to look for an innovative solution for 2020,” the spokesperson said.

“The Department of Education is committed to ensuring all children can attend an approved kindergarten program. This includes having access to a suitably qualified kindergarten teacher.”

The Department of Education is advertising the part-time position for a kindergarten teacher at Theodore Early Childhood Centre on the Queensland Government Smart Jobs website. Applications for this position close on January 13.