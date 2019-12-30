Menu
Dean Ruff of Kalka Bait and Tackle has been busy over the Christmas period with anglers heading to the coast
King and blue salmon are still up for grabs

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
30th Dec 2019 6:00 PM
Fishers are taking advantage of this unseasonably dry December as saltwater species remain available along the Fitzroy River close to the Rockhampton CBD.

According to Dean Ruff of Kalka Bait and Tackle, anglers can still hook king and blue salmon, grunter (also known as javelin fish) and maybe even some flathead inland along the Fitzroy.

“Usually, the fresh water coming down stream during the wet season would have flushed them out to sea by now,” he said.

“The small storm or two we’ve had, I doubt it’s even created even runoff to create sweet water conditions.

“And the barramundi are off season, of course.”

Mr Ruff said the majority of anglers visiting the tackle shop on Lions Creeks Road are heading out to the coast, with Coorooman Creek a particular favourite.

He said he hadn’t noticed a swell in riverside anglers following the Council’s investment in fishing ramps or platforms.

“I think they’ve overcapitalised, to be honest.

“I reckon what fishers want more of is the rock retaining walls like they have in Quay Street.

“They make it easy for people to walk over the rocks and fish right near the middle of the city, without having to stand up to their knees in mud.”

