King and Queen CQ Boar Hunting Comp draws in the crowds

PIG PESTS: The King and Queen CQ Boar Hunting Competition was held for the second year running in Jambin last week. Contributed

PIG hunting is more than a pest cull, it's a way of life for many Central Queenslanders.

Last Thursday, over 400 hunters and family and friends gathered at Jambin, south of Rockhampton, to kick off the area's second annual King and Queen CQ Boar Hunting Competition.

Together, 321 hunters registered for the two day event, with the vision to "eradicate as many pig numbers” as possible.

Overall, around 500 wild pigs were caught in the area and from local properties by hunters from as far south as Sydney and as far west as Roma.

The "top 10” pigs all weighed in over 100kgs, with the first placed pig, caught by Josh Allan, weighing a whopping 138.9kg.

Reanna Mason caught the second placed pig, which weighed 110.7kg.

The prizes on offer totalled over $20,000 and included donated items such as rifles, 4WD gear, hunting gear, and family barbecues.

Given that the hunt also occurred during breeding season, the hunting of many pregnant sows also eliminated many more litters of the pest.

The organiser and founder of the competition, Jamie Petrie, said the event not only brings tourism to the town bit helps raise awareness of pig-carrying diseases, leptosporosis and brucellosis.

"Public health issues falls into the at especially with recent recording of leptosporosis and brucelosis,” Mr Petrie said.

"It's only just starting to rear its head through pig contact.

"There needs to be more awareness especially from a Federal level that pigs are carrying these diseases.”

Mr Petrie said pgis are also causing damage to land and local properties.

"Land owners' livelihood stems from the yield they get from their crop and that's their income and livelihood,” he said.

"Fire and foremost, the whole concept of the competition is about getting rod of pigs to help land owners.”

Roughly 500 wild pigs were caught by hunters from Sydney and as far west as Roma. Contributed

The competition began last year and had initial start up funding from Cyclone Marcia.

The event is now sponsored by business and donations.

The two-day event was "family-orientated”, with everything from market stalls, a jumping castle, face painting, hunting and 4WD stores and family-team registrations, which earned a team of four an entry shirt each.

Through a canteen and a number of auctions, over $6000 was also raised for Jambin and other schools within the division.