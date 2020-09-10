Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A film business that worked on Hollywood blockbusters including King Kong has collapsed into liquidation and its owner has revealed what happened.
A film business that worked on Hollywood blockbusters including King Kong has collapsed into liquidation and its owner has revealed what happened.
Business

King Kong collapse as film company goes bust

by Hayden Johnson
10th Sep 2020 2:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Brisbane special effects company which worked on Hollywood blockbusters, including Peter Jackson's King Kong, has gone into liquidation.

SLB Media, trading as Steve Boyle Studios, collapsed this week owing $55,873 to four creditors following a major downturn in the film industry.

Company owner Steve Boyle, a long-time employee of the film industry, worked on design, make-up, props and special effects for a dozen films in Australia and around the world.

Steve Boyle Studios did special effects for movies before it collapsed into liquidation. Picture: Supplied
Steve Boyle Studios did special effects for movies before it collapsed into liquidation. Picture: Supplied

Liquidator Jarvis Archer of Revive Financial was handed control of the company on Tuesday.

Mr Boyle said the company was affected by COVID-19, but said the liquidation was "more for personal reasons".

"SLB media has been on the way out for some time and it was time to say goodbye to it," he said.

"Because SLB was so intertwined with other companies which were joint operated with my former partner we decided to just allow it to be liquidated, which although humbling, has been the best solution for us to have everything wrapped up so we can move on with our own paths and rebuild."

Mr Archer said the Ascot company owed four creditors, including two financiers and the Australian Taxation Office, $55,873.

Mr Boyle said he was building another company to create new films and grow a production house.

Originally published as King Kong collapse: Brisbane film company goes bust

business closure movies slb media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IDENTITY REVEALED: Alleged gunman has matters heard in court

        Premium Content IDENTITY REVEALED: Alleged gunman has matters heard in court

        Crime The alleged gunman did not make an application for bail following an incident in Rockhampton CBD on Monday.

        • 10th Sep 2020 1:44 PM
        NAMED: Man fronts court following four hour siege

        Premium Content NAMED: Man fronts court following four hour siege

        Crime It is alleged he refused to exit his home and made threats towards officers, while...

        Multiple arrests in relation to Rocky shooting, siege

        Premium Content Multiple arrests in relation to Rocky shooting, siege

        News Further details surrounding a series of intense police operations have been...

        Traffic matters dealt with despite offender missing court

        Premium Content Traffic matters dealt with despite offender missing court

        Crime The Central Queensland woman had elected for the matters to go to court.