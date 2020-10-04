King of Capricorn brings pro motocross riders to Rockhampton

THE biggest 2020 motocross event in Australia went off with a bang at the weekend.

The inaugural King of Capricorn Challenge attracted more than 300 competitors from across the state to Six Mile Reserve in Pink Lily, each bike vying for a share of a $20,000-plus prize pool.

Rockhampton Motocross Club race secretary Debbie Dark said the planning and execution of the event happened in just five weeks.

“The pro riders haven't had any MX Nationals,” she said.

“That got cancelled due to COVID.

“All clubs got shut down for three months and everyone went on hold.”

Mrs Dark said she wondered “what can we do for Queensland pro riders?” and set to doing “a lot of work behind the scenes” sorting out a COVID Safe plan.

Jake Kowal

Racers arrived early and got used to the track on Friday before the two-day weekend race meeting.

The motocross club comprises enthusiasts as young as seven years old, up to 35 and older.

“There was some awesome racing in all the classes, with some really top riders there,” Dark said, adding that it was inspiring for the junior Central Queensland riders to see the pros race on their local track – some young ones even raced against their older peers for the first time.

“Quite a few juniors have stepped up to seniors for the first event,” Dark said.

“For a lot of junior riders it’s their first race against the seniors.”

Some of the professional riders, most of whom are from Brisbane, held mentoring sessions and gave encouragement awards to the lower-classed competitors.

Motocross rider Kobe Drew.

Junior Lites rider Kobe Drew has been involved in motocross for a decade.

He said that for him, motocross was “a lifestyle”.

“Having all the pros here and the crowd make it feel like a bigger event,” he said.

“There’s a good atmosphere.”