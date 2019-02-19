Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A driver this morning gambled and lost attempting to go round the Mudlo Rocks at Rainbow Beach just before high tide.
A driver this morning gambled and lost attempting to go round the Mudlo Rocks at Rainbow Beach just before high tide. Rainbow Beach Towing
Breaking

King tide havoc strikes as driver loses beach gamble

Bill Hoffman
by
19th Feb 2019 9:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KING tide conditions were already creating havoc at Rainbow Beach this morning where another vehicle became the latest Mudlo Rocks victim as its driver lost a gamble with nature.

By last Saturday the beach between Rainbow and Double Island Point was only just navigable by vehicle up to an hour after low tide.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

That situation has worsened as the area pushes closer to a king tide tomorrow of 2.31m at 8.46am.

The big tides have stripped sand from the Mudlo Rocks leaving drivers with the choice of a long trip around to Double Island Point via the Freshwater Road or gambling with placing their vehicles between the rocks and an incoming swell which will increase in power over the coming days as Cyclone Oma approaches the south east Queensland coast.

Sam Mitchell from the Rainbow Beach Tourist Information Centre said the driver who lost his vehicle this morning should not have been on the beach.

"He shouldn't be trying to get around the rocks just before high tide," he said.

Mr Mitchell said with the swell expected to pick up tonight conditions along the beach would only worsen.

"I've had reports that the dunes are eroding already," he said.

After tomorrow's 2.31m peak, morning high tides would remain at 2.25m at 9.26am Thursday and 2.13m at 10.10am Friday.

Night time lows would be 0.26m at 1.24am tomorrow and 0.37mm at 2.21am Thursday.

double island point king tide mudlo rocks oma rainbow beach wrecks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Businessman dreams of 38-storey building on busy main strip

    premium_icon Businessman dreams of 38-storey building on busy main strip

    Property It would include apartments, school, gymnasium, college, shopping centre and restaurant

    Female and mature age increase in 2019 Hastings recruits

    premium_icon Female and mature age increase in 2019 Hastings recruits

    News SEVEN out of eight Rocky apprentices considered mature age

    Hurdles to clear before the South Rocky flood levee realised

    premium_icon Hurdles to clear before the South Rocky flood levee realised

    Politics Local pollies share updates on the highly anticipated project

    Heatwave moving throughout CQ to make life uncomfortably hot

    premium_icon Heatwave moving throughout CQ to make life uncomfortably hot

    Weather Low to severe heatwave conditions are forecast throughout CQ