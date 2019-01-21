King tides to hit the beaches at Yeppoon

Yeppoon Main Beach around the time of the 4.6m King Tide along the Capricorn Coast which occured at 9.54AM. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

KING tides are predicted to hit Queensland's coast today, including off Yeppoon.

Tidal forecasts for Rosslyn Bay predict there will be a high tide of 4.88 metres at 9.22am today. It will go back down a low tide of .51 metres at 3.48pm. By 9.39pm, it will have risen to 3.87 metres.

On Tuesday morning, it will go from a low at 3.37am of .34 metres to 4.92 metres at 10.05am. At 4.31pm it will be .47 metres at low tide and 10.24pm will see the high tide come up to 3.89 metres.

Brisbane City Council released a warning stating there would be higher than normal high tides off the Brisbane Bar from Monday to Thursday nedxt week.

While the Bureau of Meteorology hasn't issued a state wide warning, similar council alerts have been announced for residents in other coastal areas including The Sunshine Coast, Cairns, Gladstone and Mackay.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said that the high tides will be occurring over a "fair bit of the Queensland and New South Wales coasts.”

A 'King Tide' refers to an exceptionally high tide that is a natural part of the tidal cycle.

Duty forecaster Chris Joseph said it's the time of the year and the gravitational pull of the moon which leads to these higher than normal tides.