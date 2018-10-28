Menu
Kings Will Dream (IRE) ridden by Mark Zahra wins the Goodwood Racecourse Handicap at Flemington Racecourse on February 17, 2018 in Flemington, Australia. (Brett Holburt/Racing Photos via Getty Images)
Horses

Kings Will Dream fights for life after Cox Plate

28th Oct 2018 12:20 PM

COX Plate casualty Kings Will Dream is fighting for his life at the Ballarat Equine Clinic.

His managing owner Brad Spicer tweeted that Kings Will Dream fractured his pelvis and ruptured a blood vessel in the incident which he suffered in the early stages of the Cox Plate.

"The next 24 to 72 hours is critical as he will be monitored closely," Spicer said.

Spicer said the good news was that the ruptured blood vessel had clotted overnight but the veterinary surgeons are still concerned that it can be disturbed.

Kings Will Dream was pulled out of the Cox Plate by his jockey John Allen after 500m as he said he felt uncomfortable.

Allen told stewards that the gelding struck himself upon leaving the barriers.

 

