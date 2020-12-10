Kingsley College construction builds local jobs

Michael Appleton, principal of Kingsley College, Trevor Murray of Griffin Builders and Colin Strydom, head architect of Design & Architecture

It is the “little things” that come together to make a great space.

For Michael Appleton, principal of Rockhampton’s Kingsley College, it’s his students.

Their numbers have grown from only 23 when the school began in 2000, to 124 as this year draws to a close.

Thanks to a combination of State Government funding and generous donations, the students look forward to using the new science block and flexible learning centre which is quickly taking shape near the banks of the Fitzroy River.

“What’s unique about Kingsley College is we promote learning through doing, learning through caring and learning through service,” Mr Appleton said.

“It’s all about looking at how God intended the world to be and how we can be a part of that.”

For the project’s head architect, Colin Strydom, it’s about putting time and effort into the right design and materials.

“The delight in making educational spaces is it’s so important to equip the next generation and keep them as inspired and motivated as possible,” he said.

“If we assist with their educational experience, then we hope that leads to a better outcome for the students later on in life.”

An added challenge – Mr Strydom prefers to think of it as a “opportunity” – is the site sits in a flood zone. The classrooms are off the ground with outdoor learning spaces underneath.

All the surfaces take the energetic students’ needs into consideration, with high-end commercial finishes which are not only durable but also reduce the need for ongoing maintenance.

Kingsley College's new learning centre is situated in a flood zone

The owner of Design and Architecture also said he was proud to create employment for so many skilled locals, and attract new people to Central Queensland.

He extended a full-time role to an architect who recently moved from Brisbane and hinted he might be looking for another to join the firm soon.

“We’ve been very fortunate to work with a dozen staff from Griffin Builders, a local firm for about 30 years now, and in turn they’ve employed dozens of sub-contractors to do the plumbing, painting, flow-testing and so on,” Mr Strydom said.

“These are people who live and work locally, who shop and send their kids to school in this region, so projects such as this one have a huge flow-on effect throughout the community.”