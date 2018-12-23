Kingsthorpe house consumed by flames overnight

A vacant home on Gowrie Mountain School Road went up in flames around 7.50 last night.

A VACANT house in Kingsthorpe has been destroyed by fire overnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters were called to the home on Gowrie Mountain School Rd around 7.50pm yesterday.

The property was completely gutted by the blaze.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers remained on standby in support of QFES officers as the fire was extinguished.

Investigators will return to the property today to determine the cause of the blaze.