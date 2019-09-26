Kinka Beach home offers huge beach-front block

A LARGE four-bedroom family home, situated on a generous 2645sq m block, and just a stone’s throw away from Kinka Beach – what more could you want?

The home is now on the market, listed by The Professionals Emu Park, after four decades of providing all the creature comforts and coastal luxuries to the same family.

The Professionals Principal Kevin Doolan said the biggest selling point for the property is the size of the land.

“It’s one of the biggest beach-front blocks around,” he said.

“It’s a big family home and it’s got a cold room built into the house which can be used to store meat and wine and that sort of stuff. That’s a bit unique and unusual to have one in the house.

“The previous owners came from the bush, off the land, and used to bring their own meat down.”

The target market for the home is not only families, but those from properties or the mines, interested in enjoying peace and quiet along the Capricorn Coast, with enough room to build a shed, put in a pool or have a few big toys out the back.

Made of brick and hardwood, the refurbished, freshly painted home has three bathrooms - one on each level, and an ensuite, multiple living areas and enough privacy to have some distance from the neighbours.

“It’s only a minute walk to the beach,” Mr Doolan said.

“It’s got a bar, a family room, and a fireplace upstairs in the living area. It’s in very good condition.

“There’s been a fair bit of interest but no buyer at this stage. The owners are keen to move on.

“I expect it will go reasonably quickly.”

To arrange an inspection, phone Mr Doolan on 04 0819 2883.