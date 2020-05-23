Kinka land review kicked to the curb

Cr Glenda Mather is still firing shots at former mayor Bill Ludwig.

FORMER Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig has been gone a couple of months, but his old adversary Cr Glenda Mather is still firing shots at him.

This week the council torpedoed a proposed land zoning review at Kinka Beach after Cr Mather claimed it was “a political motion on the eve of an election.”

After the council threw out the former mayor’s matter, Cr Mather said if it ever came back to the council table “it will be World War III”.

Last December, then Cr Ludwig proposed the council call for expressions of interest, from suitably qualified planning consultants, to assess whether a pocket of land at Kinka Beach, zoned rural, was suitable for residential development.

The land is bounded by the Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach Rd (also known as Tanby Rd), Barlow’s Sand Quarry, and the boundary of Coolwaters Holiday Park.

The site has access to reticulated sewer and water ­infrastructure and is located close to existing residential and rural residential development.

It is not considered highly suitable for agricultural purposes.

This map shows the locality of Kinka Beach and surrounding areas.

The former mayor’s proposal sat in limbo until Tuesday, when it was presented to councillors for consideration.

But Cr Mather did not want a bar of it.

“I’m moving that council take no further action in relation to the mayoral minute,” she said.

“I believe this was a political motion on the eve of an election.

“The land in question that we are talking about has been the subject of several applications over a period of years.

“We’ve spent a lot of time and a lot of public money trying to find a resolution.

“The mayoral minute, although it sounded good at the time, didn’t address a lot of things that we needed to have addressed.

“And it would have taken staff and public money for us to go out and do this exercise for somebody else.

“Now if anybody wants to put an application to council, we would look at it on its merits.

“But we don’t expect the public to be paying for an exercise that really doesn’t give us anything tangible.

“We look at all applications on their merit, but we’re not about to waste ratepayers’ money doing something that’s going to benefit somebody else at a later date, when they should be paying for their own costs.”

After Cr Mather had her say, there was discussion around the council table as to the best way to deal with this matter.

That led to Cr Mather officially withdrawing her motion, which had already been seconded by Cr Tanya Lynch.

Cr Mather then put forward a procedural motion, which effectively achieved the same outcome (council take no further action in relation to the mayoral minute), but prevented further discussion on the matter.

Before the meeting moved to the next item of business, Cr Adam Belot sought ­confirmation that the ­procedural motion meant this matter would no longer appear in the ­“business outstanding table.”

He got that confirmation from the acting CEO and Cr Mather had the last word: “Because if it comes up again it will be World War III.”