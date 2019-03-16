KINKY BOOTS REVIEW: You will laugh, cry and be amazed

THREE CHEERS: The cast of Kinky Boots take a bow at the end of their show on the Pilbeam Theatre stage.

I'M GOING to begin this review by letting you all know I haven't seen the movie Kinky Boots. I barely even knew what the storyline was before I watched. I quickly skimmed the three-line synopsis just before the curtains opened for the Rockhampton Regional Council's production of the movie as a musical at Pilbeam Theatre.

Keeping this in mind, I feel like this makes my review neutral and impartial as I have nothing to compare it to. I kind of like that because I went in with no expectations or a pre-conceived idea.

To say my mind was blown is an understatement. What a GREAT musical.

As always, Rockhampton Regional Council with director Scott Kermond and choregrapher Katie Kermond, put on an incredible show.

I took some brief notes for the review while watching the musical and I will be careful not to give away any spoilers for those who haven't seen it.

Here are two of my favourite quotes I wrote down:

"Red is for sex.”

"Accept someone for who they are.”

The storyline, portrayed incredibly by all those in it, had some powerful messages in the way we view people in our society and how it affects others, the pressures on us by society and that friendship can be made between anyone.

The main character, Charlie Price, is played by Daniel Hair and boy, oh boy, was he good.

My jaw dropped during the "Take What You Got” song and then again in "Step One” songs.

A special shout out also goes to Angelo Conway as Lola for his duet with Charlie in their "Not My Father's Son” song as well.

Their voices were just beautiful and carried so well.

Those were just my favourites in the first act and they were backed by the talented band of course, directed by Jeanette Douglas (musical director) and Emma Girle (choral director).

Now for the set, it always blows me away what they can do on the Pilbeam Theatre stage.

The factory was so realistic and the scene changes were absolutely seamless - I couldn't fault it at all.

Joy Philippi (production stage manager) and her team would have put in a lot of hours but it was definitely worth it.

My favourite scene was at the drag club with the Blue Angels. The red lights, the curtains, combined with the drag queen girls.

Now for the drag queens.

Lola and those Blue Angels - everything was on point.

Those ladies/men were next level, I was already blown away but they had me glued to the stage.

Shout out to my girl Amber Oliver who played one of the drag queens, you looked like you were having so much fun.

First of all, the dancing! It was so upbeat, in sync and hilarious to watch.

Kudos to Katie Kermond (choreographer) and Rhonda Hite (production repetiteur) for their work.

Also kudos to those performers for the dancing in those high, high heels - that is a feat in itself.

Now the costumes, I loved loved loved every time the Blue Angels came on stage to see what they were wearing.

I don't want to give too much away but that end scene - on the runway. I can still picture the costumes, from the outfits to the boots and headpieces - they were incredible.

Susan Earle (costume co-ordinator) your work was top notch along with the hair and make-up.

The most hilarious scene was "The History of Wrong Guys” with Lauren (played by Sharnee O'Donnell). She nailed the awkward character, the speech, the body language, it was all just so funny.

As for the second act, the production just kept getting better and better.

Leading up the climatic point of the storyline, the music from the band makes you want to tap your fight.

And when it did reach that climatic point I think I didn't blink or pick my jaw up for 10 minutes straight - it was so dramatic. I felt like I rode an emotional roller coaster with the characters.

Another emotional scene was "Hold Me in Your Heart” with Lola in her stunning white dress. My eyes did get watery.

I remember hearing or reading a saying once that was if you are watching a show and they say the title of the show/movie, you know it's a good show. It's always stuck with me.

There was a scene where Lola said Kinky Boots a number of times and it was all I could think about - and it definitely is a good show.

As a whole, all of the characters were played so, so well and we should be really grateful and proud of the calibre of actresses and actors we have in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Central Queensland.

Stephanie Hauser as Nicola was such an annoying character that you just wanted to kick off stage every time she came on - but that means Stephanie played it well because she got underneath the audience's skin; well mine anyway.

Same goes for Dean Netherwood as Don, he first made me want to punch him but by the end of the musical I wanted to give him a big hug.

A mention should also go to George (factory manager) by Jesse Warren for holding such a strong underlying role and Jacinta Delalande as Trish - a character who wasn't afraid to speak her mind.

I also loved the little mini-storyline of Pat's, one of the workers besottedness and admiration with Lola, well played by Tegan Devine.

Overall, I can say nothing but fantastic things about this show.

I loved the storyline, it was so refreshing and different. The musical itself was gripping and energetic to say the least.

If you haven't got tickets yet - get in quick!