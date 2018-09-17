Kinky Boots roll into the region for epic musical event

Kinky Boots is coming to Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre in March. Stay tuned for tickets to go on sale. Australian cast of the production (pictured).

Kinky Boots is coming to Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre in March. Stay tuned for tickets to go on sale. Australian cast of the production (pictured). Matthew Murphy

CENTRAL Queensland audiences will soon have an opportunity to kick their feet back to watch a major musical event in Rockhampton.

It has been announced much-loved musical, the story of Kinky Boots will once again be retold, this time at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre in March next year.

This follows a range of successful musicals which have kept everyone talking in the region; including We Will Rock You, Wicked and Mary Poppins.

Rockhampton Regional Council will produce the award-winning musical.

Chair of council's communities committee, Cr Rose Swadling made the announcement recently.

"The annual Council-produced musical has become a must-see event on our local performing arts calendar,” Cr Swadling said.

"It is a great opportunity for our own local talent to shine and also for audience members to enjoy a thoroughly entertaining show.”

Kinky Boots, winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical will feature the award-winning score hailed by pop legend, Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein.

The production will be led by director Wayne Scott Kermond and choreographer Katie Kermond.

Kinky Boots focusses on Charlie Price, a man who has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory on the verge of bankruptcy.

Charlie wants to make his father proud while saving the family business, so he finds inspiration in the form of Lola - an entertainer in need of a new pair of stilettos.

She becomes the woman who helps Charlie become the man he is meant to be.

Kinky Boots will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre in March next year.

Stay tuned to hear when tickets will go on sale.