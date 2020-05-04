Kiosk sells 119kg of fish and chips as restrictions eased

Queensland’s COVID-19 restrictions have begun to be reduced, just in time for the May day long weekend and according to beachside businesses, locals are taking full advantage.

Yeppoon’s Seagulls Takeaway and the Causeway Lake Kiosk were both run off their feet at the weekend as many made the most of the gorgeous weather and their new-found freedom.

“We’ve been busy all day, probably the best weekend since this all started,” Causeway Kiosk manager Juanita Thompson said.

By 3pm on Sunday alone she estimated the kiosk had sold around 84kg of chips and 35kg of fish, with no sign of slowing down.

Despite the public’s enthusiasm to get outside, Ms Thompson noted most people’s continued adherence to social distancing rules.

“Everyone who was waiting was keeping a distance between them,” she said.

“I wasn’t out the front very much but the little bit that I did see looked ok.”

To the dismay of some residents Great Keppel Island’s Hideaway Resort wasn’t yet open at the weekend, however from next Friday it will be up and running for takeaway meals and room service.

Manager Kelly Harris said although he was feeling hopeful, he wasn’t sure what kind of business to expect next weekend.

“We had a lot of calls leading up to this weekend wondering if we were open or not so that’s a good sign,” Mr Harris said.

“The weather looks cracking, so fingers crossed.”

From Friday, Keppel Konnections will also be up and running leaving at 9am and 3pm to the island every day, but at reduced capacity to mitigate COVID-19 potential.

According to Mr Harris bookings will be essential, with no walk-ups available.

Accommodation at the Hideaway will be limited to the larger cabins as well – again to mitigate risk for guests.

Stockland Rockhampton and Bunnings in Kawana were both teeming with customers at the weekend with major line-ups as non-essential shopping restrictions were lifted by the Queensland Government.