38°
News

Kira-Lee shares love for childcare in Livingstone Shire's Women's Week project

Amy Haydock | 6th Mar 2017 8:00 PM
NURTURING NATURE: Cedar Ave Early Learning kindergarten teacher Kira-Lee Nicol features as one of the 10 women in the Leading Ladies in Livingstone project, organised by Livingstone Shire Council.
NURTURING NATURE: Cedar Ave Early Learning kindergarten teacher Kira-Lee Nicol features as one of the 10 women in the Leading Ladies in Livingstone project, organised by Livingstone Shire Council. Lincoln Bertoli

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SEEING children grow to become their best selves is what inspires Kira-Lee Nicol to get up and go to work each day.

But it's more than just a job to the 25-year-old and soon-to-be-mother, who has been recognised for her attentive care in helping grow the minds of the next generation as a kindergarten teacher.

The Yeppoon woman features in the Leading Ladies of Livingstone project, to help celebrate Queensland's Women's Week.

Livingstone Shire Council launched the display at Yeppoon Library yesterday, to highlight the challenges, successes and motivations of some of the region's amazing local women.

Working at Yeppoon's Cedar Ave Early Learning Centre for the past five years, Kira-Lee said she's worked with the same children who started as babies and gone through to school age.

"I've had visits from some of them who come back dressed in their school uniform, to show me what they look like now,” she smiled.

"A lot of people may not see childcare workers as people who have a big influence on a child at young age, but we are there to help them develop and give them the confidence they need to take that next big step into primary school.”

Expecting twins in June, Kira acknowledged the wisdom and kind nature of her grandmother who sparked her passion for working with children.

"In my family, we've always been very supportive of each other, they wanted to inspire the younger generation, and my grandmother played a big part in that,” she said.

Featuring women from all walks of life including Councillor Jan Kelly, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, CQ Multicultural Association's Dawn Hay, St Ursulas College student Abi Cooper and more, Kira said she was excited to be part of the project.

There's hope it will become an annual event to mark Women's Week.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Teen mum involved in Stockland fight

Teen mum involved in Stockland fight

She pulled a woman's hair and threw a chair outside Kmart

Victim of violent home invasion awaits treatment in Brisbane

Two men have been charged following an alleged home invasion overnight.

All three victims were punched and kicked during the Berserker attack

SCORCHER: Rocky 3rd hottest town in QLD today

The mercury cracked 40 in Rockhampton today.

Rocky records hottest day for 2017.

Only a few spots left for CQ lunch with Adani CEO

Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury

The mining giant CEO is expected to give a project update

Local Partners

Kira-Lee shares love for childcare in Livingstone Shire's Women's Week project

Livingstone Shire Council launched the event to highlight the challenges, successes and motivations of some of our regions amazing local women.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Drugs in underwear man's one way ticket to jail

Ashley Ryan Williams was jailed after police found various illicit and prescription drugs in his underwear earlier this month.

Two types of erectile dysfunction medications were among drugs found

Watch search and rescue exercise on Capricorn Coast today

Yeppoon Coast Guard tows a boat back to Rosslyn Bay from Finlays Reef on Thursday, April 23.Photo contributed.

Insight into the Coast Guard's life

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

What's on across the region this weekend

Underground Opera is returning for it's 10th year with a string of shows, coming to Rockhampton from March 3 - 5,

Wide range of events for all ages and interests

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

QUEENSLAND’S bugs may have driven Adele batty but the British superstar can claim another gong to add to her haul.

Emma Watson fires back over 'topless' photo shoot

The 26-year-old actress wore a cleavage-baring bolero

'Heroic' country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys' rant

Sean and Simon are hating it.

FANS praise Sean and Simon from Married At First Sight.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Adele confesses worldwide secret to Queensland crowd

Adele wows the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane

ADELE has confirmed she is married — again.

Tom Arnold's 'legal war' with Ten

Tom Arnold is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with Channel Ten.

I’m A Celebrity star is reportedly in a bitter legal war with Ten.

Duck botox? Only on My Kitchen Rules

Mell and Cyn pictured during their instant restaurant in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

FORGET expensive injections, just 'botox' your duck breast.

Fantastic Family Home With Shed In Kawana!

10 Mcilwraith Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $315,000

Priced to sell, this fantastic Property, perfectly positioned in a great central location on 708m2, with 2 bay shed, is just brilliant for 1st Home Buyers...

Stunning Brick Family Home With Pool and Shed In Frenchville!

129 Mitchell Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Wow-what a Sensational and Unique Family Home showcasing fabulous ultra modern decore, immaculate presentation, a fantastic tranquil setting and 8.5kw of solar...

I HAVE A BORE! I HAVE EVERYTHING U NEED! $230,000

62 Donovan Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 3 $228,000

This property is exciting, it is extremely affordable, it has everything that you need and it has its own bore. Built in a well-established, popular street in...

BEST BUY $139,000!!!

12 Rosedale Street, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 ... $139,000

Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 First Home Buyers Grant!!! Parkhurst is now certainly one of the more popular...

For Sale / For Lease Classic Gable, Furnished Professional Offices, Rockhampton CBD

161 Kent Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial On offer is a beautifully refurbished two bedroom plus two sleepouts, Gable ... $275,000 (Lease...

On offer is a beautifully refurbished two bedroom plus two sleepouts, Gable home that has been converted into furnished Professional Offices. Situated just four...

Potential, Price and Position!

155 Wooster Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $199,000

Don't miss out on this opportunity! First time offered to the market is this low maintenance home situated in Berserker, with only walking distance to local shops...

Prime Frenchville Position with Views

25 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $487,000

Unmistakably one of the most sought after positions in Frenchville this double story brick and tiled residence will meet all those family requirements if you are...

Just Perfect

115 Canning Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 1 $276,000

This wonderful home is all about position and location, ideal if you are working up at the hospitals, Grammar Schools, or anywhere over the south side. This 3...

In-ground Pool, Solar Power Low Maintenance Home

134 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 4 $330,000

Great value here if you are looking for dual living, a large 10 metre in-ground pool, and a large yard for all the family to enjoy. Other features include, 3...

ZONED LIGHT INDUSTRY -2023 M2

19 Hempenstall Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This allotment is perfectly positioned in the industrial area of Kawana which ... $265,000

This allotment is perfectly positioned in the industrial area of Kawana which conveniently is the closest industrial area to town on the North Side of Rockhampton...

FOR SALE: Iconic Rocky CBD structure hits the market

Rockhampton's old post office. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

The state heritage listed building will be sold at auction in April.

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

How one real estate agency sold $6.5m in property in 28 days

SNAPPED UP FAST: Pat O'Driscoll sold this house at 15 Bapaume St, Wandal to a first home buyer for $230,000. It was on the market for less than a week. It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a garage at the rear of home.

"There seems to be more people in the market purchasing."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!