Kira-Lee shares love for childcare in Livingstone Shire's Women's Week project

NURTURING NATURE: Cedar Ave Early Learning kindergarten teacher Kira-Lee Nicol features as one of the 10 women in the Leading Ladies in Livingstone project, organised by Livingstone Shire Council.

SEEING children grow to become their best selves is what inspires Kira-Lee Nicol to get up and go to work each day.

But it's more than just a job to the 25-year-old and soon-to-be-mother, who has been recognised for her attentive care in helping grow the minds of the next generation as a kindergarten teacher.

The Yeppoon woman features in the Leading Ladies of Livingstone project, to help celebrate Queensland's Women's Week.

Livingstone Shire Council launched the display at Yeppoon Library yesterday, to highlight the challenges, successes and motivations of some of the region's amazing local women.

Working at Yeppoon's Cedar Ave Early Learning Centre for the past five years, Kira-Lee said she's worked with the same children who started as babies and gone through to school age.

"I've had visits from some of them who come back dressed in their school uniform, to show me what they look like now,” she smiled.

"A lot of people may not see childcare workers as people who have a big influence on a child at young age, but we are there to help them develop and give them the confidence they need to take that next big step into primary school.”

Expecting twins in June, Kira acknowledged the wisdom and kind nature of her grandmother who sparked her passion for working with children.

"In my family, we've always been very supportive of each other, they wanted to inspire the younger generation, and my grandmother played a big part in that,” she said.

Featuring women from all walks of life including Councillor Jan Kelly, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, CQ Multicultural Association's Dawn Hay, St Ursulas College student Abi Cooper and more, Kira said she was excited to be part of the project.

There's hope it will become an annual event to mark Women's Week.