Kirkland: Answer to rates woes is ‘realistic’ budgeting

Mayoral candidate Donna Kirkland this week laid out her ideas regarding council rates and rate payers.

She said promising to freeze rates would be irresponsible “without first understanding the financial and social consequences down the track”.

“Freezing rates without first finding alternative sources of council income or properly identifying where financial waste, if any, is occurring can only mean the very real danger of needing to recoup that rate loss over following years,” Ms Kirkland said.

“That doesn’t mean rate freezes can’t occur from time to time – it just needs to happen without the pain of rate payers paying heavily for it across the future.”

The current councillor said a “realistic” approach to fiscal management was crucial to the leadership and growth of the region.

“Setting a budget is a balancing act of getting through what has been a tough economic immediate position without threatening our long term future,” Ms Kirkland said.

“A local government budget is unlike other budgeting models. Having had the opportunity to better understand the differences as a councillor, I now have an appreciation of the layers of complexity involved in delivering a realistic budget.”

“We want to make sure that we have a plan to expand and grow the rate payer base which means more people living and working in our region. This is responsible fiscal management.”

Ms Kirkland emphasised the importance of growing the resident base so the pressure of rates would ease, but the council would continue to meet its budget requirements.

“Council’s concerns include rates, roads, and rubbish. It also includes tourism and industry, making sure that we are prepared for sustainable growth that’s going to take us into the future,” she said.

“Targeted projects to attract businesses and settlers, remove obstacles for developments, build it and they will come.

“Make room to accommodate health services, commit to our sporting precinct development and improvement to host state competitions and deliver much needed infrastructure augmentation and renewal. Now is when we need to prepare and plan the future.”