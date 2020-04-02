Kirkland claims victory in Division 7 as counting continues
KEEN as mustard to get on with the job of representing the Rockhampton Region as the Councillor for Division 7, Donna Kirkland has claimed victory in the Local Government Election.
With an estimated 203 postal votes yet to be counted, Ms Kirkland had built up an unassailable 1646 vote lead against her opponent Noeleen Horan.
Ms Kirkland said she was “really humbled” by the support people had shown across the city, especially those in Division 7 who had placed their trust in her.
She congratulated her opponent Ms Horan on a good campaign which “kept her on her toes”, where they pushed each other all the way through.
As a non-drinker, Ms Kirkland said she wasn’t popping the champagne but was preparing for the next chapter by setting up her home office, diving into the last budget and familiarising herself with legislation.
Her primary priority was supporting RRC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Counting continues to decide who will be elected to represent CQ’s local councils.
The results are arranged by candidate name, number of votes they have received and their percentage of the vote.
Rockhampton Region Mayor
HOOPER, Chris – 11837 – 30.86 per cent
STRELOW, Margaret – 26524 – 69.14 per cent
73.15 per cent counted
Division 1 Councillor
LATCHAM, Shane – 2459 – 49.16 per cent
ROBERTSON, Vince – 1099 – 21.97 per cent
ASHTON, Sherrie – 1444 – 28.87 per cent
72.31 per cent counted
Division 2 Councillor
FISHER, Neil – 3554 – 61.54 per cent
SHUKER, Gavin – 2221 – 38.46 per cent
77.72 per cent counted
Division 5 Councillor
RUTHERFORD, Cherie – 3637 – 61.46 per cent
ANDERSON, Peter – 2281 – 38.54 per cent
72.52 per cent counted
Division 7 Councillor
HORAN, Noeleen – 1818 – 34.42 per cent
KIRKLAND, Donna – 3464 – 65.58 per cent
76.15 per cent counted
Livingstone Shire Mayor
IRELAND, Andy – 9202 – 46.32 per cent
LUDWIG, Bill – 8181 – 41.18 per cent
BURNS, Lynelle – 2485 – 12.51 per cent
77.38 per cent counted
Livingstone Shire Division 1 Councillor
GRICE, Leah – 8875 – 7.73 per cent
TARRATT, Scott Edward – 4928 – 4.29 per cent
KEANALLEY, Athol – 2688 – 2.34 per cent
LYNCH, Tanya Elizabeth – 9352 – 8.14 per cent
PEACH, Mathew – 5037 – 4.39 per cent
WATSON, Rhodes Jason – 9306 – 8.10 per cent
HUTTON, Nigel – 10538 – 9.17 per cent
MATHER, Glenda – 11932 – 10.39 per cent
HONEK, Leo – 5503 – 4.79 per cent
EASTWOOD, Pat – 12427 – 10.82 per cent
BIRD, Stephen – 7133 – 6.21 per cent
FRIEND, Andrea – 9757 – 8.49 per cent
DECMAN, Mike – 2394 – 2.08 per cent
BELOT, Adam – 11497 – 10.01 per cent
SULLY, Keith – 3498 – 3.05 per cent
73.27 per cent counted
Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Mayor
MURGHA, Leslie Vivian – 50 – 20.75 per cent
TOBANE, Roderick – 23 – 9.54 per cent
WEAZEL, Josh – 107 – 44.40 per cent
WILLIAMS, Adrian – 27 – 11.20 per cent
MAJOR, Kylie – 34 – 14.11 per cent
74.62 per cent counted
Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Division 1 Councillor
SIGAI, Diane – 28 – 2.58 per cent
WILLIAMS, Archie – 76 – 7.00 per cent
DOAK, Shawn – 30 – 2.76 per cent
CAMERON, Joel – 131 – 12.07 per cent
WEAZEL, Laurence – 111 – 10.23 per cent
DOYLE, Gerald K – 189 – 17.42 per cent
SAVAGE, Wagwan – 111 – 10.23 per cent
WALKER, Dellas – 147 – 13.55 per cent
GHILOTTI, Vincent – 111 – 10.23 per cent
LAWTON, Milton – 76 – 7.00 per cent
HILL, Cindy – 75 – 6.91 per cent
83.33 per cent counted
Banana Shire Division 1 Councillor
WILLIAMS, Jason Patrick – 514 – 50.15 per cent
RAMSEY, John – 511 – 49.85 per cent
63.81 per cent counted
Banana Shire Division 2 Councillor
NEVELL, Colin James – 514 – 41.12 per cent
PENDER, Judith Fay – 736 – 58.88 per cent
69.8 per cent
Central Highlands Regional Division 1 Councillor
DANIELS, Megan – 7404 – 10.58 per cent
BURKE, Kevin – 4133 – 5.90 per cent
BURNS, Joseph – 5914 – 8.45%
FRAWLEY, Bernardine – 4536 – 6.48 per cent
ROLFE, Christine – 6493 – 9.27 per cent
SYPHER, Gai – 5875 – 8.39 per cent
DEIN, Geoff – 4037 – 5.77%
WATKINS, John – 4787 – 6.84 per cent
MORIARTY, Janice – 5880 – 8.40 per cent
MCINDOE, Alan – 5138 – 7.34 per cent
BRIMBLECOMBE, Charlie – 5262 -7.52 per cent
CURTIS, Natalie (Nat) – 5528 – 7.90 per cent
CARPENTER, Anne – 5021 – 7.17 per cent
52.64 per cent counted