Kirkland claims victory in Division 7 as counting continues

KEEN as mustard to get on with the job of representing the Rockhampton Region as the Councillor for Division 7, Donna Kirkland has claimed victory in the Local Government Election.

With an estimated 203 postal votes yet to be counted, Ms Kirkland had built up an unassailable 1646 vote lead against her opponent Noeleen Horan.

Ms Kirkland said she was “really humbled” by the ­support people had shown across the city, especially those in Division 7 who had placed their trust in her.

She congratulated her opponent Ms Horan on a good campaign which “kept her on her toes”, where they pushed each other all the way through.

As a non-drinker, Ms Kirkland said she wasn’t popping the champagne but was preparing for the next ­chapter by setting up her home office, diving into the last budget and familiarising herself with legislation.

Her primary priority was supporting RRC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Counting continues to decide who will be elected to represent CQ’s local councils.

The results are arranged by candidate name, number of votes they have received and their percentage of the vote.

Rockhampton Region Mayor

HOOPER, Chris – 11837 – 30.86 per cent

STRELOW, Margaret – 26524 – 69.14 per cent

73.15 per cent counted

Division 1 Councillor

LATCHAM, Shane – 2459 – 49.16 per cent

ROBERTSON, Vince – 1099 – 21.97 per cent

ASHTON, Sherrie – 1444 – 28.87 per cent

72.31 per cent counted

Division 2 Councillor

FISHER, Neil – 3554 – 61.54 per cent

SHUKER, Gavin – 2221 – 38.46 per cent

77.72 per cent counted

Division 5 Councillor

RUTHERFORD, Cherie – 3637 – 61.46 per cent

ANDERSON, Peter – 2281 – 38.54 per cent

72.52 per cent counted

Division 7 Councillor

HORAN, Noeleen – 1818 – 34.42 per cent

KIRKLAND, Donna – 3464 – 65.58 per cent

76.15 per cent counted

Livingstone Shire Mayor

IRELAND, Andy – 9202 – 46.32 per cent

LUDWIG, Bill – 8181 – 41.18 per cent

BURNS, Lynelle – 2485 – 12.51 per cent

77.38 per cent counted

Livingstone Shire Division 1 Councillor

GRICE, Leah – 8875 – 7.73 per cent

TARRATT, Scott Edward – 4928 – 4.29 per cent

KEANALLEY, Athol – 2688 – 2.34 per cent

LYNCH, Tanya Elizabeth – 9352 – 8.14 per cent

PEACH, Mathew – 5037 – 4.39 per cent

WATSON, Rhodes Jason – 9306 – 8.10 per cent

HUTTON, Nigel – 10538 – 9.17 per cent

MATHER, Glenda – 11932 – 10.39 per cent

HONEK, Leo – 5503 – 4.79 per cent

EASTWOOD, Pat – 12427 – 10.82 per cent

BIRD, Stephen – 7133 – 6.21 per cent

FRIEND, Andrea – 9757 – 8.49 per cent

DECMAN, Mike – 2394 – 2.08 per cent

BELOT, Adam – 11497 – 10.01 per cent

SULLY, Keith – 3498 – 3.05 per cent

73.27 per cent counted

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Mayor

MURGHA, Leslie Vivian – 50 – 20.75 per cent

TOBANE, Roderick – 23 – 9.54 per cent

WEAZEL, Josh – 107 – 44.40 per cent

WILLIAMS, Adrian – 27 – 11.20 per cent

MAJOR, Kylie – 34 – 14.11 per cent

74.62 per cent counted

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Division 1 Councillor

SIGAI, Diane – 28 – 2.58 per cent

WILLIAMS, Archie – 76 – 7.00 per cent

DOAK, Shawn – 30 – 2.76 per cent

CAMERON, Joel – 131 – 12.07 per cent

WEAZEL, Laurence – 111 – 10.23 per cent

DOYLE, Gerald K – 189 – 17.42 per cent

SAVAGE, Wagwan – 111 – 10.23 per cent

WALKER, Dellas – 147 – 13.55 per cent

GHILOTTI, Vincent – 111 – 10.23 per cent

LAWTON, Milton – 76 – 7.00 per cent

HILL, Cindy – 75 – 6.91 per cent

83.33 per cent counted

Banana Shire Division 1 Councillor

WILLIAMS, Jason Patrick – 514 – 50.15 per cent

RAMSEY, John – 511 – 49.85 per cent

63.81 per cent counted

Banana Shire Division 2 Councillor

NEVELL, Colin James – 514 – 41.12 per cent

PENDER, Judith Fay – 736 – 58.88 per cent

69.8 per cent

Central Highlands Regional Division 1 Councillor

DANIELS, Megan – 7404 – 10.58 per cent

BURKE, Kevin – 4133 – 5.90 per cent

BURNS, Joseph – 5914 – 8.45%

FRAWLEY, Bernardine – 4536 – 6.48 per cent

ROLFE, Christine – 6493 – 9.27 per cent

SYPHER, Gai – 5875 – 8.39 per cent

DEIN, Geoff – 4037 – 5.77%

WATKINS, John – 4787 – 6.84 per cent

MORIARTY, Janice – 5880 – 8.40 per cent

MCINDOE, Alan – 5138 – 7.34 per cent

BRIMBLECOMBE, Charlie – 5262 -7.52 per cent

CURTIS, Natalie (Nat) – 5528 – 7.90 per cent

CARPENTER, Anne – 5021 – 7.17 per cent

52.64 per cent counted