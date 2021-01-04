Kirkland presents major pillars of mayoral run

Donna Kirkland, current councillor and mayoral candidate, on Monday announced a seven-year plan for Rockhampton, should she be elected on January 23.

Ms Kirkland said the demands of 2020 gave her the “perfect grounding” for development as a councillor and potential mayor.

She said her vision was for a “collaborative, connected community” that took pride in its region, embraced environmental sustainability, and provided jobs and security – a “modern, safe, inviting epicentre”.

“I am determined to ensure the future sustainability of our region by implementing, and sticking to, sound planning and positioning with the state and federal government, to prevent Rockhampton from being left behind as it has been in the recent past,” Ms Kirkland said.

She grouped her policy ideas under four headings: growth, security, safety, and community.

Growth could be achieved, Ms Kirkland said, by the “targeted cutting of unnecessary red tape and removal of obstacles for potential investors and settlers”.

“I will bring focused attention on attracting businesses and industry to the Rockhampton region through well planned, attractive industrial estates and reviewing existing local business

policy to cut through the blockages that currently exist,” she said.

On security, Ms Kirkland touched on water supply for Mount Morgan, Gracemere, rural agricultural business areas, and Rockhampton residents.

She said she would plan for “long term sustainability” for the Botanic Gardens and Zoo, Heritage Village, and sporting grounds.

About safety, Ms Kirkland said it was important to build relationships with community organisations, surrounding councils, and state institutions.

A priority for her was the establishment of a neighbourhood centre.

“This is a space that previous structure of council continued to avoid due to the precedent it sets, as primarily social wellbeing and crime are state issues,” Ms Kirkland said.

“We are at the coal face and we need to show our community that we are in this with them

and are ready to be a part of the solutions.”

As for community, Ms Kirkland said she wanted to restore pride in the region through “transparent connectivity and effective consultation”.

“As soon as I was elected early last year, one of the first initiatives I pushed for was to see council re-engage with CQROC (Central Qld Regional Organisation of Councils) after RRC’s previous decision to resign from the group,” she said.

“I am excited to see that relationship restored with our first meeting as a group having already taken place late last year.

“I will continue to push for further reconnections throughout our region.”