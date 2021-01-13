Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Donna Kirkland.
Donna Kirkland.
Council News

Kirkland’s ‘master plan’ for Rocky tourism

Timothy Cox
13th Jan 2021 5:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Councillor and mayoral candidate Donna Kirkland on Wednesday committed to coming up with a ‘master plan’ for Rockhampton’s tourist attractions.

She listed the Heritage Village, the Botanical Gardens and Zoo, sporting grounds, and entry points into the city as areas in need of “revitalisation and focused maintenance”.

“First impressions do count,” she said.

“The whole of the Rockhampton region community is calling for action to improve and promote our sporting, recreational and tourism assets and infrastructure.

“The Rocky region has some fabulous spaces, and we need to restore the locals’ pride in those places.”

Ms Kirkland said tourism and hospitality operators were “desperate” for council support, particularly because of COVID-19.

“I know a lot of our business operators are extremely grateful for the support they have received from the local community, but we also have an obligation to improve our council and public assets to attract more visitors to our region,” she said.

“This is building our community. This is growing our region. Giving people an attractive reason to visit our region and to settle in our region”.

councillor donna kirkland rockhampton regional council by-election 2021 rrc by-election 2021
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2K raised to help pay hospitalised Rocky worker’s rent

        Premium Content $2K raised to help pay hospitalised Rocky worker’s rent

        Health “He’d give you the shirt off his back. He’s just one of those easygoing, friendly guys and he just needs a bit of help.”

        Emu Park CBD block to be subdivided

        Premium Content Emu Park CBD block to be subdivided

        Property The development permit application is for roadworks to the block

        Heatwave building in CQ as weekend approaches

        Premium Content Heatwave building in CQ as weekend approaches

        Weather Temperatures are expected to be three to six degrees above the January average.

        Coast Guard responds to multiple calls for help

        Premium Content Coast Guard responds to multiple calls for help

        News A vessel had broken its mooring and was pushed towards rocks between the bridges in...