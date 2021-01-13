Kirkland’s ‘master plan’ for Rocky tourism

Councillor and mayoral candidate Donna Kirkland on Wednesday committed to coming up with a ‘master plan’ for Rockhampton’s tourist attractions.

She listed the Heritage Village, the Botanical Gardens and Zoo, sporting grounds, and entry points into the city as areas in need of “revitalisation and focused maintenance”.

“First impressions do count,” she said.

“The whole of the Rockhampton region community is calling for action to improve and promote our sporting, recreational and tourism assets and infrastructure.

“The Rocky region has some fabulous spaces, and we need to restore the locals’ pride in those places.”

Ms Kirkland said tourism and hospitality operators were “desperate” for council support, particularly because of COVID-19.

“I know a lot of our business operators are extremely grateful for the support they have received from the local community, but we also have an obligation to improve our council and public assets to attract more visitors to our region,” she said.

“This is building our community. This is growing our region. Giving people an attractive reason to visit our region and to settle in our region”.