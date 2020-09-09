Menu
Kirwan centre Dudley Dotoi was named Player of the Match after today’s Aaron Payne Cup final against Ignatius Park. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Sport

Kirwan all class in Aaron Payne Cup final

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
9th Sep 2020 4:43 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Kirwan State High have been crowned Aaron Payne Cup champions after a commanding grand final win.

They ran out 38-10 winners over fellow Townsville side Ignatius Park this afternoon.

Watch the Aaron Payne Cup grand final replay here

Ragsy Wavik, who started at fullback in the absence of the injured Tyreece Woods, scored a double for the victors, as did hard-running second rower Jeremiah Nanai.

Kirwan centre Dudley Dotoi was named Player of the Match.

Kirwan now advance to next week’s state final, where they will play the winner of today’s Langer Trophy final between Palm Beach Currumbin and Keebra Park.

Meanwhile, Ignatius Park took out the Cowboys Challenge with a 16-8 win over Mercy College Mackay in today’s grand final.

Watch the Cowboys Challenge grand final replay here

The Cathedral College and St Brendan’s College took part in both the Aaron Payne Cup and the Cowboys Challenge.

