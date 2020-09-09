Kirwan all class in Aaron Payne Cup final

Kirwan centre Dudley Dotoi was named Player of the Match after today’s Aaron Payne Cup final against Ignatius Park. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Kirwan centre Dudley Dotoi was named Player of the Match after today’s Aaron Payne Cup final against Ignatius Park. Picture: Alix Sweeney

RUGBY LEAGUE: Kirwan State High have been crowned Aaron Payne Cup champions after a commanding grand final win.

They ran out 38-10 winners over fellow Townsville side Ignatius Park this afternoon.

Ragsy Wavik, who started at fullback in the absence of the injured Tyreece Woods, scored a double for the victors, as did hard-running second rower Jeremiah Nanai.

Kirwan centre Dudley Dotoi was named Player of the Match.

Kirwan now advance to next week’s state final, where they will play the winner of today’s Langer Trophy final between Palm Beach Currumbin and Keebra Park.

Meanwhile, Ignatius Park took out the Cowboys Challenge with a 16-8 win over Mercy College Mackay in today’s grand final.

The Cathedral College and St Brendan’s College took part in both the Aaron Payne Cup and the Cowboys Challenge.

