EXCITING: Canadian cowboy, Brock Radford was one of the riders at the PBR event at a previous Great Western Hotel event, Rockin Rocky on New Year's Eve.
Entertainment

Kiss 2019 goodbye with action-packed bull riding

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
18th Dec 2019 6:00 AM

AUSTRALIA’S best bull riders will meet their match with the most extreme bucking bulls in the ring at Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel at the end of this month.

There they’ll welcome the New Year with heart-stopping action, competing head-to-head in the ‘toughest battle in dirt’.

Tuesday, December 31 will see the return of the PBR where it started 12 years ago.

With $10,000 in posted prize money, the anticipated event is set to attract accomplished athletes from around the country who’ll work their hardest to qualify for the 2020 PBR Grand Final.

Fans will witness many all- star bucking bulls from several leading breeders including the likes of Dunne and Wallace Bucking Bulls.

A thrilling eight seconds is all it takes for an unforgettable experience for everyone watching the ring action.

But the night won’t end after the riding draws to a close.

The party will continue, and you will be able to dance your way into 2020 with performances by Preserve the Moose and Dee Jaye Bux. Gates open at 5pm.

Tickets can be booked online at greatwesternhotel.oztix.com.au, and for more information call the venue on (07) 4922 3888.

