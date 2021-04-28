Menu
The RSPCA is investigating after a kitten was found tied up inside a plastic bag at a Redbank Plains park earlier this week.
Crime

Kitten found tied up and dumped inside plastic bag

kaitlyn smith
28th Apr 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:35 PM
THE RSPCA is investigating after a kitten was found tied up inside a plastic bag at a park in Redbank Plains earlier this week.

A member of the public reportedly made the horrific discovery on Sunday at PJ Calligan Park.

The dumping of the animal, believed to be only a few weeks old, has left animal welfare officers outraged.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty called for anyone with information about the careless act to come forward.

"Why would someone do something like that?" he said.

"They could have taken it to the Council or the RSPCA. Why callously dump it and why tie it up?

"This is yet another example of why people need to do the responsible thing and get their pets desexed."

The kitten has since been taken into the care of the RSPCA and is believed to be in good condition.

The latest incident was just one of many to occur across the Ipswich area in recent months.

It comes after a litter of six puppies was reportedly found dumped inside a shopping bag under a bridge at Walloon in March.

Just a few weeks later an emaciated dog was found wandering the suburban area of Goodna.

The RSPCA says it will once again kick off its 'Operation Wanted' for three months come June.

The initiative encourages about 200 vets across Queensland to offer a 20 per cent discount on desexing fees.

Anyone with information should contact RSPCA QLD on 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625), by emailing cruelty_complaints@rspcaqld.org.au or online at www.rspcaqld.org.au/cruelty

