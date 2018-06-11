Kittens 'dumped' daily on Coast

RESCUE: Brad Bruce, Ben Grimson and Shamay Teer with one of the kittens they found under Beelbi Creek Bridge.

THEY visited Beelbi Creek for a day of crabbing but ended up rescuing three abandoned kittens instead.

Now, Brad Bruce, Ben Grimson and Shamay Teer want more to be done to prevent cats being dumped.

"It's just heart-breaking," Shamay said.

On Thursday, Brad and Ben were reversing their boat into Beelbi Creek when they heard what sounded like a squeal.

The meows were coming from four kittens, as young as six weeks, scrambling around the mangroves under the creek's bridge.

Brad's partner Shamay said one of the kittens was standing on a pole surrounded by water.

"He got in his boat and went towards it and while he was it jumped in the water and started swimming towards him," she said.

Two more kittens were found further up the creek but unfortunately they were unable to rescue the fourth.

Abandoned kittens are an all too common occurrence on the Fraser Coast with 246 cats having already been processed through the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre this year, according to Mayor George Seymour.

Cr Seymour said cats were the most common animal brought into pounds with admissions made almost daily.

After being checked over by an animal rescue worker, it was discovered the abandoned kittens were in perfect health and had been litter box trained.

Shamay said in order to prevent cats being dumped, desexing and vaccination shots should be reduced.

"I just had a litter myself and I got the desexing vouchers from the Chronicle and after that I found them loving homes," she said.

"People don't want to take them to pounds and vets because they know they'll get in trouble for having an unwanted litter so they decide it's easier just to dump them.

"But there's so many other options available."

Anyone who finds a stray cat can contact Hervey Bay Adoption Centre on 1300794929 or animal rescue services which can be found online.