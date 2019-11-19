Menu
A cat was allegedly beaten with a steel bar two weeks ago by a CQ man.
Kittens in dire straits after mother beaten with steel bar

Steph Allen
19th Nov 2019 4:11 PM
A LITTER of kittens have been found on their own and in poor condition after their mother was allegedly attacked by a man with a steel bar two weeks ago.

The Central Queensland man who allegedly beat the cat with a steel bar and shattered its leg will face “possible prosecution”.

The cat is still in veterinary care at Wacol in Brisbane.

A litter of kittens were found in poor condition.
“A litter of kittens was later found that were not doing too well because of the loss of their mother,” RSPCA Media and Community Relations’ Michael Beatty said.

“The cat was well known (at a CQ business and staff used to feed her).”

The kittens are now in foster care.

