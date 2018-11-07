Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joe Carter has etched his name into the record books.
Joe Carter has etched his name into the record books.
Cricket

No balls, sixes and a new one-over world record

by AP
7th Nov 2018 3:31 PM

TWO New Zealand batsmen have combined to set a world record by hitting 43 runs, including six sixes, from a single over in a domestic one-day cricket match.

Joe Carter and Brett Hampton were helped by two no-balls as they set the record while batting for Northern Districts against Central Districts in a Ford Trophy match.

The pair hit 4, 6 from a no ball, 6 from a no ball, 1, 6, 6 and 6 from the bowling of Central's South Africa-born medium fast bowler Willem Ludick.

The bowler, who went into his 10th over with figures of 1-42, returned 1-85.

The previous record for a List A one-day match was 39 runs from an over, set by Zimbabwe's Elton Chigumbura while batting for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi against Abahani Ltd in the Dhaka Premier League.

Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live. Get Sport HD + Entertainment with no lock in contract and no iQ4 set up costs. SIGN UP TODAY! T&C's Apply

Related Items

brett hampton cricket joe carter one-day match world record

Top Stories

    Investigation into sudden collapse of Gladstone builder

    premium_icon Investigation into sudden collapse of Gladstone builder

    Breaking A liquidator has been appointed to a Gladstone building business that has offices across the state.

    • 7th Nov 2018 2:13 PM
    PM's $800M pledge for Rocky Ring Road

    premium_icon PM's $800M pledge for Rocky Ring Road

    Politics Scott Morrison backs $1 billion nation-building infrastructure

    Rocky right on track for Melb Cup race glamour

    Rocky right on track for Melb Cup race glamour

    News Plenty of Cup punters braved the heat at Callaghan Park yesterday

    Ross Coulter's Snippets from the Western Front

    premium_icon Ross Coulter's Snippets from the Western Front

    Community Vietnam veteran's art legacy in special exhibition

    • 7th Nov 2018 3:17 PM

    Local Partners