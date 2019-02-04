Kiwi McCullum calls it quits for the Heat

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 03: Brendon McCullum of the Heat bats during the Big Bash League match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Brisbane Heat at Adelaide Oval on February 03, 2019 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 03: Brendon McCullum of the Heat bats during the Big Bash League match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Brisbane Heat at Adelaide Oval on February 03, 2019 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Former Heat skipper and legend of New Zealand cricket Brendon McCullum has revealed his time is officially up in Brisbane.

McCullum revealed this morning that Friday night's match at the Gabba for the Heat will be his final outing.

He addressed the playing group after last night's commanding win over defending BBL champions Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval and told them of his decision.

"I will continue to play T20 cricket in 2019 in various competitions around the world and will then look to transition into a coaching career,'' he said.

"The prospect of being able to transfer the skills, experience and leadership I have been lucky enough to bank over my long T20 and also international career into coaching is very exciting."

"I have absolutely loved playing for the Heat. The fans have been amazing with their support and I have enjoyed seeing the pleasure they get from coming to our matches and having fun.

"I've had a great time playing with my teammates, and it was a privilege to captain them. Coming into Brisbane each year before the start of the competition was always a highlight.

"Being a part of the BBL has been a special part of my career. Having been there at the start, and then seeing it grow and evolve into one of the best T20 competitions in the world has been great to be part of.

McCullum has been a mainstay of the Brisbane Heat.

"I think the BBL will get stronger and better from here too as everyone becomes more comfortable with the format and the clubs continue to be bold in their planning and preparations."

Brisbane Heat general manager Andrew McShea thanked McCullum for his commitment and unstinting passion for attacking, entertaining cricket.

"Baz has been instrumental in developing the club on and off the field and we consider ourselves very fortunate to have had him involved from the beginning as a foundation player in 2011,'' he said.

"He's been key in shaping the direction of the Heat and our approach to how the game is played. He has been involved in some fantastic wins and been a positive influence around the club.

Brendon McCullum and Daniel Vettori’s relationship goes a long way back.

"On behalf of the club, our members, sponsors and fans, we wish him and his family all the very best for the future."

McShea urged fans and members to get to the Gabba this Friday night to provide a suitable farewell for McCullum as he brings to a close his era with the Heat.

Heat coach Dan Vettori said McCullum had made an indelible contribution to the club and would leave a significant legacy to the playing group.

"His greatest quality is wanting everyone in the team to do well and this week will give us all a wonderful opportunity to reflect on his values and show how we can build on them in the future,'' he said.