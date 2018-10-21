Menu
A New Zealand woman has had her licence suspended over drink driving charges.
Crime

Kiwi tourist blows her licence driving wrong way down street

21st Oct 2018 9:11 AM | Updated: 10:44 AM

A TEEN tourist from New Zealand who drove the wrong way down a one-way street in Byron Bay last night then blew twice the legal blood alcohol limit.

Police were conducting mobile random breath tests in the Byron Bay CBD about 12.15am this morning when they observed the 18-year-old driving down the street, with four passengers on board.

Her car was stopped on Lawson St and she was subjected to a road side breath test that produced a positive result.

As a result she was detained for a formal breath analysis at Byron Bay Police Station, which have a reading of 0.108 grams of alcohol.

She was charged with mid-range PCA and her licence was suspended.

byron bay byron bay police editors picks mid-range drink driving northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

    Local Partners