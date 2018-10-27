Menu
Andrew Eric Young is now expected to have his trial next year. (File photo)
Kleenmaid fraud trial now expected in April

John Weekes
27th Oct 2018 5:45 AM
THE long-awaited trial for Kleenmaid fraud accused Andrew Eric Young is now expected to start in April.

The Sunshine Coast former whitegoods businessman's case was mentioned on Friday morning at Brisbane District Court.

The case was listed to start on April 29, 2019 and will be mentioned again on Monday.

In May, the court heard Mr Young would have his mental health assessed before any trial went ahead.

Mr Young, 65, has been accused of dishonestly incurring debts, including when allegedly a director of Edis Service Logistics, Kleenmaid's former spare parts arm.

A prosecutor previously said the Kleenmaid companies owed $96 million after they went into voluntary administration in April 2009. -NewsRegional

