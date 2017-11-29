Kleier claims his first open bull title in Top Guns series

RODEO: On the same night that Aaron Kleier won the Kempsey PBR, he also wrapped up the open bull title in the Top Guns series in Rockhampton.

Despite not competing in the Top Guns final on Saturday at the Great Western Hotel, the Clermont cowboy had established an unassailable lead from his previous rounds.

"This is the first time I've won the open in the Top Guns,” he said.

"It's a pretty good feeling because it's the one I've worked on for most of the year.

"This is the fourth year in a row that I've won a title in Top Guns. I got the junior bull twice and the rookie bull last year and now the open.”

It has been a sensational year for the 19-year-old, whose natural talent and steely determination have also seen him crowned the PBR Rookie of the Year and the CRCA open bull riding champion.

Aaron Kleier has had a standout 2017. Allan Reinikka ROK051116abullrid

Kleier does not get too invested in points and placings, instead just focuses on his next ride.

"I try not to worry about that side of it too much, I just worry about getting my job done at the time.

"I love riding bulls. I couldn't imagine myself doing anything else.”

Kleier will saddle up for three more PBR events in the next month, riding in Melbourne this weekend, Adelaide on December 9 and Rockhampton's Great Western on December 31.

"I'm going alright in the PBR and I'm really working towards getting that title,” he said.

"I just have to keep riding my bulls and everything else should just fall into place.”

Great Western Hotel general manager Beau Thomas said the weekend's Young Guns and Top Guns finals served up two great nights of entertainment.

"Rodeo is who we are and what we do here at the Great Western and to see a record crowd on Saturday night for the finals really shows what sort of rodeo year we have had,” he said.

Christy Jasperson won the open barrels in the 2017 Top Guns Series. Allan Reinikka ROK051116abarrel1

TOP GUNS WINNERS

Open barrels: Christy Jasperson

Poddy ride: Cadence Fouracre

Steer ride: Logan Beak

Junior bull: Jackson Gray

Rookie bull: Ky Hamilton

Open bull: Aaron Kleier

Saddlebronc: Jack McKenzie

Bareback: Brodie Adams

YOUNG GUNS WINNERS

Poddy ride: Jacob Carige

Steer ride: Logan Beak

Junior bull: Jackson Gray

Rookie bull: Macaulie Leather

Saddlebronc: Bret Hamilton

Bareback: Chris Woodward

Rookie barrel: Emi Carlson

Junior barrel: Emi Carlson

Peewee barrel: Amarni Goody