Kleier crowned PBR National Champ for second year running

Aaron Kleier took out the 2019 PBR National Champion title for his second consecutive year.

BULL RIDING: Clermont bull-riding star Aaron Kleier has taken out the 2019 PBR National Champion crown for the second consecutive year, in front of a sold-out crowd at the Townsville Entertainment Centre on Saturday night.

Kleier, 21, who has continued his meteoric rise after being named as PBR Australia Rookie of the Year in 2017, cinched the hat trick title in the last night of the two-night PBR Grand Finals.

Showing the same grit and determination that has secured him PBR titles in previous years, Kleier battled for the top honours against friend and fellow Clermont local, 19-year-old Brady Fielder, who finished as runner-up and 2019 PBR Rookie of the Year.

Seventeen of Australia’s top riders, as well as five key internationals, battled it out in the grand final for a share of the $100,000 prize pool.

International riders included 2018 World Champion Kaique Pacheco, who made his global return to competition in Townsville following injury, Rubens Barbosa and Eduardo Aparecido, Brady Sims (USA) and Cody Rodeo Tyler (USA).

New South Wales’ Lachlan Richardson took out first place in the PBR Australia Finals Event, with Pacheco in second place and Tamworth’s Troy Wilkinson in third.

“This weekend has been the best Finals since our inception in Australia 20 years ago,” PBR General Manager Glen Young said.

“It’s a big congratulations to all the riders who made it possible from me.”

The competition among the bull contractors at the Townsville event was close.

The Bucking Bull of the Year title went to Dittman’s Fully Locked N Loaded, while Bull Team of the Event honours went to Wallace Bucking Bulls.

The overall 2019 PBR Australian Stock Contractor of the Year title was also announced at the Grand Final event – with the Hunter based TnR Bucking Bulls taking the win home for NSW.

It is also the second consecutive year that TnR Bucking Bulls have won the PBR Australian Stock Contractor of the Year title.

The action-packed PBR Grand Finals also saw USA country music singer Ryan Weaver perform.

Despite being a tough PBR season for competitors, the action starts again next weekend in Tamworth at the PBR Monster Energy Tour: Tamworth Invitational on Saturday November 23, 2019 – the opening event for the 2020 season.

The full round results from the weekend can be viewed at https://pbraustralia.com.au/daysheet

Updated Australian standings rankings are available at

https://www.pbraustralia.com.au/series/pbr-monster-energy-tour/australian-standings/