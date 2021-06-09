Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has visited a popular Bunnings on the Sunshine Coast after escaping Melbourne’s lockdown and travelling to Queensland before testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Rebecca LeMay
A woman has visited a popular Bunnings on the Sunshine Coast after escaping Melbourne’s lockdown and travelling to Queensland before testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Rebecca LeMay
News

Kmart, Bunnings in new virus alert

by Darren Cartwright
9th Jun 2021 4:12 PM | Updated: 4:29 PM

A Melbourne woman who left the city with her partner after lockdown began and travelled to Queensland via NSW visited several popular stores, with contact tracers already identifying six close contacts.

The woman and her partner left on June 1, after lockdown was announced in response to the growing Melbourne outbreak, and arrived in Queensland on June 5.

Chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young said there were multiple venues of concern, with anyone who has been to the following locations urged to come forward for testing immediately.

JUNE 5

Goondiwindi McDonald's: 7.35am to 7.50am

Toowoomba Caltex Super petrol station: 11am to 11.15am

JUNE 6

Sunny’s at Moffat Beach: 2.45pm to 3pm

Coffee Cat at Kings Beach: 3.30pm to 4pm

JUNE 7

Stocklands shopping centre at Caloundra – specifically Coffee Club and Kmart’s women’s section: 10.45am to 11.30am

Bunnings Caloundra: 12.10pm to 12.45pm

Kawana Shopping World: 1-2pm

JUNE 8

Taringa IGA in Caloundra: 3.50pm to 4.10pm

Female Toilets at IGA

Police will investigate the reason the couple left Melbourne and travelled to Queensland, in breach of the border closure.

Melbourne continues to be listed as a Covid-19 hotspot for the Sunshine State, and anyone entering must undergo hotel quarantine on arrival.

More to come

Originally published as Kmart, Bunnings in new virus alert

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic Rockhampton hotel, distillery sells for a steal

        Premium Content Iconic Rockhampton hotel, distillery sells for a steal

        Business The property has been vacant for the past year and was sold with the attached six-unit motel and freehold rum distillery.

        Almost 500k petition for Tamil girl battling sepsis

        Premium Content Almost 500k petition for Tamil girl battling sepsis

        News Almost half a million people have signed a petition for a seriously ill...

        MP and daughter involved in crash

        Premium Content MP and daughter involved in crash

        News Central Queensland MP involved in crash

        Fishy waters used for drug trafficker’s haul

        Premium Content Fishy waters used for drug trafficker’s haul

        Crime A young father busted with five marijuana plants had been trafficking illegal drugs...