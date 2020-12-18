Menu
CQ Kmart stores will be open until midnight. Pic: supplied.
Kmart stores to open until midnight across CQ

Melanie Plane
18th Dec 2020 3:43 PM
CENTRAL Queensland residents short of time to get their Christmas shopping done during daylight hours will able to take advantage of late night trips to Kmart for the next six days.

In an email to customers this afternoon, Kmart revealed most of its stores across Queensland would be open until midnight.

“The Christmas countdown has begun! Here’s how we’re making shopping with us in store smarter, easier and safer,” Kmart said in the email.

“We’re open even longer with most stores open until midnight so you can shop at a time that suits you.”

The Kmart website lists the Rockhampton, Gladstone and Mackay stores as being open from 8am – 11.59pm tonight, as well as Saturday, Sunday (open from 9am), Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, Christmas Eve, the store will close at 6pm and all stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

