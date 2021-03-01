Knife allegedly held to victim’s throat in horrific break-in

Rockhampton police are appealing for information after a home in Berserker was allegedly broken into early Saturday morning and the occupants allegedly threatened with a metal bar and large hunting knife.

Rockhampton CIB Officer in Charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said two unknown offenders switched off the power at an Ellis St address at 2am Saturday before allegedly forcing entry to the home through the back door.

He said the two alleged offenders demanded an amount of cash from two victims, a 34-year-old male and a 41-year-old male.

“One offender has allegedly held a metal bar in a threatening manor while another has allegedly held a hunting knife to the throat of one of the victims,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

“The offenders have allegedly demanded for an amount of cash and stolen a victim’s phone.

“They have then decamped from the premise in a silver sedan and headed towards Lakes Creek Rd.”

He said no injuries were caused to either of the victims.

“One of the victims was asleep and the other was woken by the alleged suspects as they entered the home and dragged him out of his bedroom,” he said.

“They are very shaken up.”

One of the alleged offenders is described as an Aboriginal male in his late 20s to early 30s, and 180cm tall with a proportionate build.

The second alleged offender is described as a caucasian male in his mid-30s, 185-190cm tall, heavy build with short blonde hair and a full-length tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

Police are investigating the whereabouts of those two persons and their identity.

“Police are seeking public assistance from anyone who was around that Ellis St address at 2am Saturday to contact Crime stoppers or Rockhampton police,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.